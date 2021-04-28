djr-2021-04-18-sport-desoto-central-arp1

The Desoto Central baseball team gets the rally caps going to cheer on their batter and base runners in the third inning against Tupelo Friday night.

MHSAA BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

First Round

All series begin on Thursday unless noted otherwise

CLASS 6A

North

South Panola vs. Southaven

Hernando vs. Starkville

Tupelo vs. Warren Central

Clinton vs. Desoto Central

Byes: Madison Central, Lewisburg, Oxford, Germantown

South

St. Martin/Ocean Springs vs. Pearl

Brandon vs. St.Martin/Ocean Springs

Petal vs. West Harrison

Harrison Central vs. George County

Byes: Gulfport, Oak Grove, Northwest Rankin, D’Iberville

CLASS 5A

North

Cleveland Central vs. West Point

New Hope vs. Canton

Saltillo vs. Callaway

Vicksburg vs. Center Hill

Byes: Lafayette, Grenada, Neshoba Central, Ridgeland

South

Long Beach vs. Forest Hill

Jim Hill vs. Hattiesburg

South Jones vs. Pascagoula

Wayne County vs. Brookhaven

Byes: West Jones, Natchez, Pearl River Central, East Central

CLASS 4A

North

Corinth vs. Choctaw Central

Yazoo City vs. Caledonia

West Lauderdale vs. New Albany

Itawamba AHS vs. Gentry (Wed., DH)

Clarksdale vs. Pontotoc

Ripley vs. Northeast Lauderdale (Fri.)

Mooreville vs. Greenwood

Kosciusko vs. North Pontotoc

South

Pass Christian vs. Northeast Jones

Purvis vs. Lawrence County

Stone vs. Mendenhall

McComb vs. Poplarville

Sumrall vs. Raymond

Florence vs. Vancleave

North Pike vs. Greene County

St. Stanislaus vs. Newton County

CLASS 3A

North

Nettleton vs. Noxubee County

Humphreys County vs. Independence

Choctaw County vs. Amory

Water Valley vs. Thomas E. Edwards

Winona vs. North Panola

Booneville vs. Hatley

Houston vs. Kossuth

Bye: Senatobia

South

Clarkdale vs. Tylertown

Crystal Springs vs. Yazoo City

West Marion vs. Forest

St. Andrew's vs. Port Gibson

Franklin County vs. McLaurin

Southeast Lauderdale vs. Seminary

Magee vs. Hazlehurst

Columbia vs. Morton

CLASS 2A

North

East Union vs. Riverside

O’Bannon vs. East Webster (Wed.)

Madison St. Joe vs. Strayhorn

Eupora vs. Coahoma County (Wed., DH)

North Side vs. Bruce

Mantachie vs. Pelahatchie (Wed.)

Pisgah vs. New Site

Bye: Calhoun City

South

Taylorsville vs. North Forrest

Enterprise-Lincoln vs. Scott Central

St. Patrick vs. Mize

Lake vs. Wesson

Loyd Star vs. Philadelphia

Enterprise-Clarke vs. East Marion

Union vs. Bogue Chitto

Perry Central vs. Puckett

CLASS 1A

North

Pine Grove vs. Houlka

West Union vs. Ingomar

Hamilton vs. Jumpertown

Baldwyn vs. Myrtle

Hickory Flat vs. Smithville

Biggersville vs. West Lowndes (Wed., DH)

Tupelo Christian vs. H.W. Byers

Vardaman vs. Falkner

South

Ethel vs. Lumberton

Sebastopol vs. West Bolivar

Resurrection Catholic vs. Noxapater

Simmons vs. Mount Olive

Stringer vs. Leflore County

French Camp Academy vs. Sacred Heart

McEvans vs. Leake County

Richton vs. Nanih Waiya

dillon.barnes@djournal.com

