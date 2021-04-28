MHSAA BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
First Round
All series begin on Thursday unless noted otherwise
CLASS 6A
North
South Panola vs. Southaven
Hernando vs. Starkville
Tupelo vs. Warren Central
Clinton vs. Desoto Central
Byes: Madison Central, Lewisburg, Oxford, Germantown
South
St. Martin/Ocean Springs vs. Pearl
Brandon vs. St.Martin/Ocean Springs
Petal vs. West Harrison
Harrison Central vs. George County
Byes: Gulfport, Oak Grove, Northwest Rankin, D’Iberville
CLASS 5A
North
Cleveland Central vs. West Point
New Hope vs. Canton
Saltillo vs. Callaway
Vicksburg vs. Center Hill
Byes: Lafayette, Grenada, Neshoba Central, Ridgeland
South
Long Beach vs. Forest Hill
Jim Hill vs. Hattiesburg
South Jones vs. Pascagoula
Wayne County vs. Brookhaven
Byes: West Jones, Natchez, Pearl River Central, East Central
CLASS 4A
North
Corinth vs. Choctaw Central
Yazoo City vs. Caledonia
West Lauderdale vs. New Albany
Itawamba AHS vs. Gentry (Wed., DH)
Clarksdale vs. Pontotoc
Ripley vs. Northeast Lauderdale (Fri.)
Mooreville vs. Greenwood
Kosciusko vs. North Pontotoc
South
Pass Christian vs. Northeast Jones
Purvis vs. Lawrence County
Stone vs. Mendenhall
McComb vs. Poplarville
Sumrall vs. Raymond
Florence vs. Vancleave
North Pike vs. Greene County
St. Stanislaus vs. Newton County
CLASS 3A
North
Nettleton vs. Noxubee County
Humphreys County vs. Independence
Choctaw County vs. Amory
Water Valley vs. Thomas E. Edwards
Winona vs. North Panola
Booneville vs. Hatley
Houston vs. Kossuth
Bye: Senatobia
South
Clarkdale vs. Tylertown
Crystal Springs vs. Yazoo City
West Marion vs. Forest
St. Andrew's vs. Port Gibson
Franklin County vs. McLaurin
Southeast Lauderdale vs. Seminary
Magee vs. Hazlehurst
Columbia vs. Morton
CLASS 2A
North
East Union vs. Riverside
O’Bannon vs. East Webster (Wed.)
Madison St. Joe vs. Strayhorn
Eupora vs. Coahoma County (Wed., DH)
North Side vs. Bruce
Mantachie vs. Pelahatchie (Wed.)
Pisgah vs. New Site
Bye: Calhoun City
South
Taylorsville vs. North Forrest
Enterprise-Lincoln vs. Scott Central
St. Patrick vs. Mize
Lake vs. Wesson
Loyd Star vs. Philadelphia
Enterprise-Clarke vs. East Marion
Union vs. Bogue Chitto
Perry Central vs. Puckett
CLASS 1A
North
Pine Grove vs. Houlka
West Union vs. Ingomar
Hamilton vs. Jumpertown
Baldwyn vs. Myrtle
Hickory Flat vs. Smithville
Biggersville vs. West Lowndes (Wed., DH)
Tupelo Christian vs. H.W. Byers
Vardaman vs. Falkner
South
Ethel vs. Lumberton
Sebastopol vs. West Bolivar
Resurrection Catholic vs. Noxapater
Simmons vs. Mount Olive
Stringer vs. Leflore County
French Camp Academy vs. Sacred Heart
McEvans vs. Leake County
Richton vs. Nanih Waiya