MHSAA BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

SEMIFINALS

Best-of-3 series

Friday-Saturday-Monday

Class 6A

North

Oxford vs. DeSoto Central

South

Brandon vs. Northwest Rankin

Class 5A

North

Saltillo vs. Neshoba Central

South

East Central vs. Vancleave

Class 4A

North

West Lauderdale vs. Pontotoc

South

Northeast Jones vs. Sumrall

Class 3A

North

Amory vs. Booneville

South

Clarkdale vs. Seminary

Class 2A

North

East Union vs. Pine Grove

South

Pisgah vs. Stringer

Class 1A

North

West Union vs. Biggersville

South

Ethel vs. Resurrection Catholic

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus