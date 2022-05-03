Connor Timms

Connor Timms and No. 1-ranked East Union battle Bruce in the 2A playoffs this week.

 Chris Todd

MHSAA BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

THIRD ROUND

Best-of-3 series

Friday-Saturday-Monday

Class 6A

North

Oxford vs. Hernando

DeSoto Central vs. Madison Central

South

Brandon vs. Pearl

Northwest Rankin vs. Petal

Class 5A

North

New Hope vs. Neshoba Central

Saltillo vs. Ridgeland

South

Pearl River Central vs. Vancleave

South Jones vs. East Central

Class 4A

North

Mooreville vs. West Lauderdale

Corinth vs. Pontotoc

South

Northeast Jones vs. Purvis

Sumrall vs. Greene County

Class 3A

North

Kossuth vs. Amory

Water Valley vs. Booneville

South

Southeast Lauderdale vs. Seminary

Saint Stanislaus vs. Clarkdale

Class 2A

North

East Union vs. Bruce

Choctaw County vs. Pine Grove

South

Pisgah vs. Lake

Loyd Star vs. Stringer

Class 1A

North

Biggersville vs. Tupelo Christian

West Union vs. Vardaman

South

Ethel vs. Richton

Taylorsville vs. Resurrection Catholic

brad.locke@journalinc.com

