agate MHSAA baseball playoffs schedule, third round Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email May 3, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Connor Timms and No. 1-ranked East Union battle Bruce in the 2A playoffs this week. Chris Todd Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MHSAA BASEBALL PLAYOFFSTHIRD ROUNDBest-of-3 seriesFriday-Saturday-MondayClass 6ANorthOxford vs. HernandoDeSoto Central vs. Madison CentralSouthBrandon vs. PearlNorthwest Rankin vs. PetalClass 5ANorthNew Hope vs. Neshoba CentralSaltillo vs. RidgelandSouthPearl River Central vs. VancleaveSouth Jones vs. East CentralClass 4ANorthMooreville vs. West LauderdaleCorinth vs. PontotocSouthNortheast Jones vs. PurvisSumrall vs. Greene CountyClass 3ANorthKossuth vs. AmoryWater Valley vs. BoonevilleSouthSoutheast Lauderdale vs. SeminarySaint Stanislaus vs. ClarkdaleClass 2ANorthEast Union vs. BruceChoctaw County vs. Pine GroveSouthPisgah vs. LakeLoyd Star vs. StringerClass 1ANorthBiggersville vs. Tupelo ChristianWest Union vs. VardamanSouthEthel vs. RichtonTaylorsville vs. Resurrection Catholic brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Baseball Playoffs Schedule Playoff Mhsaa Sport Christianity Desoto Central Catholic Baseball Brandon Resurrection Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters