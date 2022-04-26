Ben Sandlin

Ben Sandlin's Booneville squad will face Nettleton in a Class 3A second-round series this weekend.

 Bob Smith

MHSAA BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

SECOND ROUND

Best-of-3 series

Friday-Saturday-Monday

Class 6A

North

Center Hill/Clinton winner vs. Oxford

Germantown vs. Hernando

Southaven vs. DeSoto Central

Starkville vs. Madison Central

South

Biloxi vs. Brandon

Pearl vs. D’Iberville

St. Martin vs. Northwest Rankin

Petal vs. Gulfport

Class 5A

North

Cleveland Central vs. New Hope

Lake Cormorant vs. Neshoba Central

Saltillo vs. Lafayette

Ridgeland vs. Vicksburg

South

Vancleave vs. Brookhaven

George County/Wayne County winner vs. Pearl River Central

Picayune vs. South Jones

Long Beach vs. East Central

Class 4A

North

Northeast Lauderdale vs. Mooreville

West Lauderdale vs. Itawamba AHS

Corinth vs. Choctaw Central

Pontotoc vs. Kosciusko

South

Pass Christian vs. Northeast Jones

Purvis vs. Newton County/North Pike winner

Mendenhall vs. Sumrall

Quitman vs. Greene County

Class 3A

North

Hatley vs. Kossuth

Amory vs. Alcorn Central/Independence winner

Water Valley vs. Winona

Booneville vs. Nettleton

South

West Marion vs. Southeast Lauderdale

Seminary vs. Enterprise-Clarke

Clarkdale vs. St. Patrick/Franklin County winner

Morton/Magee winner vs. Saint Stanislaus

Class 2A

North

Nanih Waiya vs. East Union

East Webster vs. Bruce

Pine Grove vs. Eupora

Belmont vs. Choctaw County

South

Bogue Chitto vs. Pisgah

Mize vs. Lake

Puckett vs. Loyd Star

Scott Central vs. Stringer

Class 1A

North

Hickory Flat vs. Biggersville

Hamilton vs. Tupelo Christian

Wheeler vs. West Union

Ingomar vs. Vardaman

South

Enterprise-Brookhaven vs. Ethel

Bay Springs/Richton winner vs. Noxapater

Sebastopol vs. Taylorsville

French Camp vs. Resurrection Catholic

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus