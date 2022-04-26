agate MHSAA baseball playoffs, second round Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 26, 2022 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ben Sandlin's Booneville squad will face Nettleton in a Class 3A second-round series this weekend. Bob Smith Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MHSAA BASEBALL PLAYOFFSSECOND ROUNDBest-of-3 seriesFriday-Saturday-MondayClass 6ANorthCenter Hill/Clinton winner vs. OxfordGermantown vs. HernandoSouthaven vs. DeSoto CentralStarkville vs. Madison CentralSouthBiloxi vs. BrandonPearl vs. D’IbervilleSt. Martin vs. Northwest RankinPetal vs. GulfportClass 5ANorthCleveland Central vs. New HopeLake Cormorant vs. Neshoba CentralSaltillo vs. LafayetteRidgeland vs. VicksburgSouthVancleave vs. BrookhavenGeorge County/Wayne County winner vs. Pearl River CentralPicayune vs. South JonesLong Beach vs. East CentralClass 4ANorthNortheast Lauderdale vs. MoorevilleWest Lauderdale vs. Itawamba AHSCorinth vs. Choctaw CentralPontotoc vs. KosciuskoSouthPass Christian vs. Northeast JonesPurvis vs. Newton County/North Pike winnerMendenhall vs. SumrallQuitman vs. Greene CountyClass 3ANorthHatley vs. KossuthAmory vs. Alcorn Central/Independence winnerWater Valley vs. WinonaBooneville vs. NettletonSouthWest Marion vs. Southeast LauderdaleSeminary vs. Enterprise-ClarkeClarkdale vs. St. Patrick/Franklin County winnerMorton/Magee winner vs. Saint StanislausClass 2ANorthNanih Waiya vs. East UnionEast Webster vs. BrucePine Grove vs. EuporaBelmont vs. Choctaw CountySouthBogue Chitto vs. PisgahMize vs. LakePuckett vs. Loyd StarScott Central vs. StringerClass 1ANorthHickory Flat vs. BiggersvilleHamilton vs. Tupelo ChristianWheeler vs. West UnionIngomar vs. VardamanSouthEnterprise-Brookhaven vs. EthelBay Springs/Richton winner vs. NoxapaterSebastopol vs. TaylorsvilleFrench Camp vs. Resurrection Catholic brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Baseball Playoffs Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters