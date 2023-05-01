MHSAA BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
SECOND ROUND
CLASS 6A
Oxford vs. Madison Central
Tue.: @Oxford
Fri.: @Madison Central
Sat.: @Oxford (if nec.)
Lewisburg vs. Clinton
Tue.: @Lewisburg
Fri.: @Clinton
Sat.: @Lewisburg (if nec.)
Hernando vs. DeSoto Central
Tue.: @Hernando
Fri.: @DeSoto Central
Sat.: @Hernando (if nec.)
Germantown vs. Center Hill
Tue.: @Germantown
Fri.: @Center Hill
Sat.: @Germantown (if nec.)
Brandon vs. Ocean Springs
Tue.: @Brandon
Fri.: @Ocean Springs
Sat.: @Brandon (if nec.)
Warren Central vs. Gulfport
Tue.: @Warren Central
Fri.: @Gulfport
Sat.: @Warren Central (if nec.)
D’Iberville vs. Petal
Tue.: @D’Iberville
Fri.: @Petal
Sat.: @D’Iberville (if nec.)
Biloxi vs. Northwest Rankin
Tue.: @Biloxi
Fri.: @Northwest Rankin
Sat.: @Biloxi (if nec.)
CLASS 5A
Saltillo vs. Neshoba Central
Tue.: @Saltillo
Fri.: @Neshoba Central
Sat.: @Saltillo (if nec.)
Lafayette vs. Jim Hill
Tue.: @Lafayette
Fri.: @Jim Hill
Sat.: @Lafayette (if nec.)
Ridgeland vs. New Hope
Tue.: @Ridgeland
Fri.: @New Hope
Sat.: @Ridgeland (if nec.)
Vicksburg vs. Lake Cormorant/West Point winner
TBD
West Jones vs. Pearl River Central/George County winner
TBD
South Jones vs. Vancleave
Tue.: @South Jones
Fri.: @Vancleave
Sat.: @South Jones (if nec.)
Picayune vs. Brookhaven/Wayne County winner
TBD
East Central vs. Florence
Tue.: @East Central
Fri.: @Florence
Sat.: @East Central (if nec.)
CLASS 4A
Itawamba AHS vs. Pontotoc
Tue.: @Itawamba AHS
Fri.: @Pontotoc
Sat.: @Itawamba AHS (if nec.)
Ripley vs. Mooreville
Tue.: @Ripley
Fri.: @Mooreville
Sat.: @Ripley (if nec.)
West Lauderdale vs. Corinth
Tue.: @West Lauderdale
Fri.: @Corinth
Sat.: @West Lauderdale (if nec.)
South Pontotoc vs. Caledonia
Tue.: @ South Pontotoc
Fri.: @Caledonia
Sat.: @South Pontotoc (if nec.)
Newton County vs. Pass Christian
Tue.: @Newton County
Fri.: @Pass Christian
Sat.: @Newton County (if nec.)
Sumrall vs. Greene County
Tue.: @Sumrall
Fri.: @Greene County
Sat.: @Sumrall (if nec.)
Stone vs. Mendenhall
Tue.: @Stone
Fri.: @Mendenhall
Sat.: @Stone (if nec.)
Purvis vs. Bay High
Tue.: @Purvis
Fri.: @Bay High
Sat.: @Purvis (if nec.)
CLASS 3A
Kossuth vs. Nettleton
Tue.: @Kossuth
Fri.: @Nettleton
Sat.: @Kossuth (if nec.)
Alcorn Central vs. Hatley
Tue.: @Hatley
Fri.: @Alcorn Central
Sat.: @Hatley (if nec.)
Amory vs. Booneville
Tue.: @Hamilton
Fri.: @Booneville
Sat.: @Hamilton (if nec.)
Independence vs. Water Valley
Tue.: @Independence
Fri.: @Water Valley
Sat.: @Independence (if nec.)
Enterprise-Clarke vs. St. Stanislaus
Tue.: @Enteprise-Clarke
Fri.: @St. Stanislaus
Sat.: @Enteprise-Clarke (if nec.)
Forest vs. Seminary
Tue.: @Seminary
Fri.: @Forest
Sat.: @Seminary (if nec.)
West Marion vs. Clarkdale
Tue.: @West Marion
Fri.: @Clarkdale
Sat.: @West Marion (if nec.)
St. Andrew’s/St. Patrick winner vs. Wesson/Southeast Lauderdale winner
TBD
CLASS 2A
East Union vs. Choctaw County
Tue.: @East Union
Fri.: @Choctaw County
Sat.: @East Union (if nec.)
Baldwyn vs. Eupora
Tue.: @Eupora
Fri.: @Baldwyn
Sat.: @Eupora (if nec.)
East Webster vs. New Site/Northside winner
TBD
Bruce vs. Pine Grove
Tue.: @Bruce
Fri.: @Pine Grove
Sat.: @Bruce (if nec.)
Pisgah vs. Mize
Tue.: @Pisgah
Fri.: @Mize
Sat.: @Pisgah (if nec.)
Loyd Star vs. Sacred Heart
Tue.: @Loyd Star
Fri.: @Sacred Heart
Sat.: @Loyd Star (if nec.)
Stringer vs. Puckett
Tue.: @Stringer
Fri.: @Puckett
Sat.: @Stringer (if nec.)
Scott Central vs. Bogue Chitto
Tue.: @Scott Central
Fri.: @Bogue Chitto
Sat.: @Scott Central (if nec.)
CLASS 1A
Biggersville vs. Hamilton
Tue.: @Biggersville
Fri.: @Hamilton
Sat.: @Biggersville (if nec.)
West Union vs. Ingomar
Tue.: @West Union
Thur.: @Ingomar
Sat.: @West Union (if nec.)
Vardaman vs. Thrasher
Tue.: @Vardaman
Fri.: @Thrasher
Sat.: @Vardaman (if nec.)
Tupelo Christian vs. Hickory Flat
Tue.: @Tupelo Christian
Fri.: @Hickory Flat
Sat.: @Tupelo Christian (if nec.)
Ethel vs. Richton
Tue.: @Ethel
Fri.: @Richton
Sat.: @Ethel (if nec.)
Taylorsville vs. Lumberton
Tue.: @Taylorsville
Fri.: @Lumberton
Sat.: @Taylorsville (if nec.)
Resurrection Catholic vs. Sebastopol
Tue.: @Resurrection Catholic
Fri.: @Sebastopol
Sat.: @Ressurection Catholic (if nec.)
Enterprise-Lincoln vs. Salem
Tue.: @Enterprise-Lincoln
Fri.: @Salem
Sat.: @Enterprise-Lincoln (if nec.)
