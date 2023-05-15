agate MHSAA Baseball Playoffs: Semifinals By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email May 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Walker Maranto's Amory Panthers will battle Kossuth in the Class 3A North finals. Chris Todd Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MHSAA BASEBALL PLAYOFFSSEMIFINALSCLASS 6ALewisburg vs. GermantownTue.: @GermantownThur.: @LewisburgTBD: @Germantown (if nec.)Gulfport vs. Northwest RankinThur.: @GulfportFri.: @Northwest RankinMon.: @GulfportCLASS 5ASaltillo vs. Ridgeland/Lake Cormorant winnerTBDWest Jones/Vancleave winner vs. East CentralTBDCLASS 4APontotoc/Mooreville winner vs. West Lauderdale/South Pontotoc winnerTBDSumrall vs. PurvisTue.: @SumrallThur.: @PurvisTBD: @SumrallCLASS 3AKossuth vs. AmoryTue.: @Amory (Hamilton HS)Fri.: @KossuthSat.: @Amory (Hamilton HS, if nec.)St. Stanislaus vs. Clarkdale/St. Andrew’s winnerTBDCLASS 2AEast Union vs. East WebsterTue.: @East WebsterFri.: @East UnionSat.: @East Webster (if nec.)Pisgah vs. Stringer/Scott Central winnerTBDCLASS 1AWest Union vs. VardamanTue.: @VardamanFri.: @West UnionSat.: @Vardaman (if nec.)Ethel/Taylorsville winner vs. Resurrection CatholicTBD Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Baseball Playoffs Schedule Sports School Systems Christianity Computer Programming Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you