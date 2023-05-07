agate MHSAA Baseball Playoffs: Third Round By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email May 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Landon Powers, right, and his Alcorn Central team will take on Kossuth in the third round of the Class 3A playoffs. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MHSAA BASEBALL PLAYOFFSTHIRD ROUNDCLASS 6AOxford vs. LewisburgTue.: @LewisburgFri.: @OxfordSat.: @Lewisburg (if nec.)DeSoto Central vs. GermantownTue.: @GermantownFri.: @DeSoto CentralSat.: @Germantown (if nec.)Brandon vs. Warren Central/Gulfport winnerTBDPetal vs. Northwest RankinTue.: @Northwest RankinFri.: @PetalSat.: @Northwest Rankin (if nec.)CLASS 5ASaltillo vs. LafayetteTue.: @LafayetteFri.: @SaltilloSat.: @Lafayette (if nec.)Ridgeland vs. Lake CormorantTue.: @RidgelandFri.: @Lake CormorantSat.: @Ridgeland (if nec.)West Jones vs. VancleaveTue.: @West JonesFri.: @VancleaveSat.: @West Jones (if nec.)Picayune vs. East CentralTue.: @East CentralFri.: @PicayuneSat.: @East Central (if nec.)CLASS 4APontotoc vs. MoorevilleTue.: @PontotocFri.: @MoorevilleSat.: @Pontotoc (if nec.)West Lauderdale vs. South PontotocTue.: @West LauderdaleFri.: @South PontotocSat.: @West Lauderdale (if nec.)Newton County/Pass Christian winner vs. SumrallTBDStone vs. PurvisTue.: @StoneFri.: @PurvisSat.: @Stone (if nec.)CLASS 3AKossuth vs. Alcorn CentralTue.: @KossuthFri.: @Alcorn CentralSat.: @Kossuth (if nec.)Amory vs. Water ValleyTue.: @HamiltonFri.: @Water ValleySat.: @Hamilton (if nec.)St. Stanislaus vs. SeminaryTue.: @St. StanislausFri.: @SeminarySat.: @St. Stanislaus (if nec.)Clarkdale vs. St. Andrew’sTue.: @St. Andrew’sFri.: @ClarkdaleSat.: @St. Andrew’s (if nec.)CLASS 2AEast Union vs. EuporaTue.: @East UnionFri.: @EuporaSat.: @East Union (if nec.)East Webster vs. Pine GroveTue.: @East WebsterFri.: @Pine GroveSat.: @East Webster (if nec.)Pisgah vs. LakeTue.: @PisgahFri.: @LakeSat.: @Pisgah (if nec.)Stringer vs. Scott CentralTue.: @StringerFri.: @Scott CentralSat.: @Stringer (if nec.)CLASS 1ABiggersville vs. West UnionTue.: @West UnionFri.; @BiggersvilleSat.: @West Union (if nec.)Vardaman vs. Hickory FlatMon.: @VardamanThur.: @Hickory FlatSat.: @Vardaman (if nec.)Ethel vs. Taylorsville/Lumberton winnerTBDResurrection Catholic vs. Enterprise-LincolnTue.: @Resurrection CatholicFri.: @Enterprise-LincolnSat.: @Resurrection Catholic (if nec.) Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Baseball Schedule Playoffs Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you