CLASS 1A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
THE GAME
Biggersville (25-5) vs. Ingomar (36-1), 1 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Biggersville d. Bay Springs 63-49
Ingomar d. Simmons 37-28
THE MATCHUP
Biggersville looks to defend its state title against a basketball blue blood. Ingomar, which won it all two years ago, has been as dominant as ever this season. Biggersville had some struggles after star player Goldee Butler went down with a knee injury. But the Lady Lions have carried on, and Butler could play limited minutes today.
FOR BIGGERSVILLE TO WIN
Simply shutting down Ingomar forward Macie Phifer might not be enough, because the Lady Falcons have other capable scorers. Biggersville will need forward Asia Stafford to have a big game on the glass, and point guard Hannah Seago must stay in attack mode.
FOR INGOMAR TO WIN
The Lady Falcons have been one of the best defensive teams around this season, with a knack for creating points off turnovers. If Phifer can get going and Cadie Jo Byrd hits a few outside shots, Ingomar will be tough to stop.
HISTORY
Biggersville won its first state championship last season, beating the Lady Falcons along the way in the quarterfinals. Ingomar owns 11 state titles, and Phifer was a key part of the 2021 winner.
COACH SPEAK
“They want what we have, and they’ve got the upper hand, if you ask me, just with the bad taste (from last year). … They’re hungry, and we’re going to have to match their intensity and match their effort.” – Biggersville coach Cliff Little
CLASS 4A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
THE GAME
Pontotoc (31-3) vs. Louisville (24-3), 5 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Pontotoc d. Quitman 51-46
Louisville d. Raymond 61-58
THE MATCHUP
Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard himself has admitted that he wasn’t fully expecting his team to vie for a championship this season, what with point guard Allie Beckley and 2022 Daily Journal Player of the Year Samya Brooks graduating. But the Lady Warriors have proven to be a well-rounded squad that can hurt opponents a variety of ways. Louisville, meanwhile, is led by 4A Miss Basketball Jacilyn Houston.
FOR PONTOTOC TO WIN
The Lady Warriors are especially strong in the backcourt, starting with point guard and facilitator Ella Hill. Sadie Stegall, at 5-foot-11, can both mix it up inside and hit outside shots. Those two, along with up-and-coming sophomore Channing Lane, will have to be locked in early.
FOR LOUISVILLE TO WIN
The Lady Wildcats won’t rely solely on Houston. They also have shooting guard Aniyah Hunter, and a defense that allows only 33 points per game. Louisville can change paces, and that can give them control.
HISTORY
Pontotoc has won five state titles, most recently in 2021. Louisville has won it all twice – in 1973 and 2019.
COACH SPEAK
“Louisville has been the favorite in 4A all season, and we just want to come in and give them our best shot.” – Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard
