CLASS 3A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
THE GAME
Booneville (29-3) vs. Forest (25-6), 1 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Booneville d. Morton 34-30
Forest d. Kossuth 47-39
THE MATCHUP
Booneville is the reigning state champ, but it struggled mightily on offense in the semifinal win against Morton. Forest played Morton twice in the regular season and lost both times – 66-63 in double-overtime and 54-45.
FOR BOONEVILLE TO WIN
The Lady Devils have had trouble against teams that press and trap; they committed 20 turnovers against Morton. Despite being a guard-heavy team, Booneville doesn’t have the ability to run by defenders, so Hallie Burns, Ava Kate White and the rest will have to be disciplined with their passes. Ni’yah Cook, the 3A Miss Basketball winner who averages 17 points per game, must get as many touches as possible.
FOR FOREST TO WIN
The Lady Bearcats have a lot of length and are led by 6-foot center Mikayla Holifield. She’ll likely be matched up against Cook, who is a strong defender, so Holifield can’t afford to get flustered. If Forest can create turnovers, then transition baskets could be the difference.
HISTORY
Booneville owns three state titles. Forest won it all in 1994.
COACH SPEAK
“They play very fast and physical. We will have to protect the ball and try to control the tempo of the game.” – Booneville’s Michael Smith
CLASS 3A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
THE GAME
Booneville (29-2) vs. Southeast Lauderdale (19-3), 3 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Booneville d. Morton 66-50
Southeast Lauderdale d. Byhalia 63-60 (OT)
THE MATCHUP
This is a rematch of last year’s title game, which Booneville won. The Blue Devils roll into this one riding a 23-game winning streak. Southeast Lauderdale has won 18 of its last 19 games, with the one loss coming against Morton.
FOR BOONEVILLE TO WIN
The Blue Devils have a deadly combo of length and athleticism, and that’s what can carry them today. Kedrick Simmons, a 6-6 sophomore, averages 16.5 points and 5 rebounds per game and can score from anywhere on the floor. James Dukes, a 6-7 senior, averages 13 points and 6 boards. Booneville can shoot from outside, with junior Landon Brown hitting 45% of his 3-point tries.
FOR SE LAUDERDALE TO WIN
The Tigers will lean on point guard Demondre Graham, this year’s 3A Mr. Basketball. He scored 14 points in the semifinals. Southeast Lauderdale has some length, too, including 6-4 guard Elliot Tulip, who had 18 points against Byhalia.
HISTORY
Booneville has won five state titles. Southeast Lauderdale is seeking its first gold ball.
COACH SPEAK
“They’ve been really locked in since the latter half of the season, and they love people doubting them and saying things about them. They’re a very motivated group.” – Booneville’s Michael Smith, on his team
CLASS 6A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
THE GAME
Tupelo (26-3) vs. Germantown (28-2), 5 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Tupelo d. Biloxi 56-45
Germantown d. Harrison Central 46-35
THE MATCHUP
Germantown, led by 6A Miss Basketball Madison Booker, beat Tupelo during the regular season, 55-47 on Dec. 22. That was right after the Lady Wave lost starter Jade Rucker for the season to a knee injury.
FOR TUPELO TO WIN
Tupelo doesn’t have a player like Booker, but it has senior Mikayla Riley, who averages 16 points and 6 rebounds per game. She took over in the second half against Biloxi, but she can’t get caught up in trying to match Booker’s output. Tupelo has a deep bench, which could be big come the fourth quarter.
FOR GERMANTOWN TO WIN
It’s no secret that Booker (20 ppg), a Texas signee, is the go-to player for Germantown. Alana Rouser (12.5 ppg) is a reliable complementary scorer, but will she be enough if Booker has an off night?
HISTORY
Tupelo is in the title game for the first time since 2007. Since 1971, Tupelo has won one championship, in 2001. Germantown, which lost in this game two years ago, is after its first gold ball.
COACH SPEAK
“We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing and do what we’re good at. Madison Booker is one of the top players in the country – we know that.” – Tupelo’s Matt Justice
