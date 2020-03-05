MHSAA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
At The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford
Thursday
Class 1A
(G) Pine Grove (29-8) vs. Baldwyn (24-5), 1 p.m.
(B) Ingomar (35-2) vs. Baldwyn (18-12), 3 p.m.
Class 4A
(G) Ripley (31-2) vs. Moss Point (25-7), 5 p.m.
(B) Greenwood (24-7) vs. Raymond (25-7), 7 p.m.
Friday
Class 2A
(G) Coahoma County (29-3) vs. Calhoun City (28-3), 1 p.m.
(B) Coahoma County (23-10) vs. Potts Camp (24-7), 3 p.m.
Class 5A
(G) Brookhaven (28-3) vs. Columbus (25-4), 5 p.m.
(B) Callaway (24-5) vs. Center Hill (25-8), 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 3A
(G) Ruleville Central (28-4) vs. Senatobia (27-4), 1 p.m.
(B) St. Andrew’s (28-6) vs. Velma Jackson (29-5), 3 p.m.
Class 6A
(G) Olive Branch (23-6) vs. Clinton (25-4), 5 p.m.
(B) Starkville (28-2) vs. Murrah (19-10), 7 p.m.