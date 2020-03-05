MHSAA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
At The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford
Thursday
Class 1A
(G) Pine Grove 48, Baldwyn 41
(B) Ingomar 47, Baldwyn 45
Class 4A
(G) Ripley 37, Moss Point 30
(B) Greenwood (24-7) vs. Raymond (25-7), 7 p.m.
Friday
Class 2A
(G) Coahoma County (29-3) vs. Calhoun City (28-3), 1 p.m.
(B) Coahoma County (23-10) vs. Potts Camp (24-7), 3 p.m.
Class 5A
(G) Brookhaven (28-3) vs. Columbus (25-4), 5 p.m.
(B) Callaway (24-5) vs. Center Hill (25-8), 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 3A
(G) Ruleville Central (28-4) vs. Senatobia (27-4), 1 p.m.
(B) St. Andrew’s (28-6) vs. Velma Jackson (29-5), 3 p.m.
Class 6A
(G) Olive Branch (23-6) vs. Clinton (25-4), 5 p.m.
(B) Starkville (28-2) vs. Murrah (19-10), 7 p.m.