MHSAA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

At The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford

Thursday

Class 1A

(G) Pine Grove 48, Baldwyn 41

(B) Ingomar 47, Baldwyn 45

Class 4A

(G) Ripley 37, Moss Point 30

(B) Greenwood (24-7) vs. Raymond (25-7), 7 p.m.

Friday

Class 2A

(G) Coahoma County (29-3) vs. Calhoun City (28-3), 1 p.m.

(B) Coahoma County (23-10) vs. Potts Camp (24-7), 3 p.m.

Class 5A

(G) Brookhaven (28-3) vs. Columbus (25-4), 5 p.m.

(B) Callaway (24-5) vs. Center Hill (25-8), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 3A

(G) Ruleville Central (28-4) vs. Senatobia (27-4), 1 p.m.

(B) St. Andrew’s (28-6) vs. Velma Jackson (29-5), 3 p.m.

Class 6A

(G) Olive Branch (23-6) vs. Clinton (25-4), 5 p.m.

(B) Starkville (28-2) vs. Murrah (19-10), 7 p.m.

