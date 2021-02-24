MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
SECOND ROUND
CLASS 6A
Girls
Olive Branch 62, Hernando 48
Madison Central 43, Starkville 41
Meridian 56, St. Martin 44
Gulfport 71, Ocean Springs 47
Tupelo 69, Oxford 55
Germantown 50, Clinton 39
Brandon 42, Hancock 28
Harrison Central 45, Biloxi 24
Boys
Oxford at Tupelo
Hernando at Clinton
Brandon at Meridian
D’Iberville at Harrison Central
Olive Branch at Southaven
Madison Central at Starkville
Oak Grove at Terry
Gulfport 51, Biloxi 49
CLASS 5A
Girls
Cleveland Central 54, Saltillo 44
Neshoba Central 73, Vicksburg 66
Laurel 65, Forest Hill 35
Pascagoula 51, Pearl River Central 26
Columbus 42, Lafayette 29
Holmes County Central 62, Center Hill 29
Brookhaven 47, Natchez 26
Wayne County 48, Hattiesburg 45
Boys
Columbus at Lake Cormorant
Cleveland Central at Callaway
Hattiesburg at West Jones
Jim Hill at Pascagoula
Center Hill at New Hope
Vicksburg at Holmes County Cntral
Laurel at Forest Hill
Picayune 55, Wayne County 52
CLASS 4A
Girls
Tishomingo County 68, Shannon 40
Choctaw Central 68, South Pontotoc 32
Quitman 43, North Pike 41
Pass Christian 52, Greene County 51
Pontotoc 54, North Pontotoc 41
Mooreville at Louisville
Raymond 49, Bay High 18
Moss Point 33, McComb 31
Boys
Shannon at New Albany
Corinth at Itawamba AHS
Raymond at Quitman
Forrest County AHS at Pass Christian
Northeast Lauderdale at Pontotoc
Kosciusko at Yazoo City
Northeast Jones at Lanier
Florence at Stone
CLASS 3A
Girls
Belmont 51, Senatobia 45 (OT)
Noxubee County 48, North Panola 38
Kemper County 55, Velma Jackson 36
Jefferson Davis County 66, Magee 33
Kossuth 53, Independence 38
Amory at Amanda Elzy (Thursday)
Crystal Springs 35, Forest 25
Tylertown at Franklin County
Boys
Byhalia at Booneville
Holly Springs at Houston
Yazoo County at Kemper County
Velma Jackson at Tylertown
Nettleton at Senatobia
Noxubee County at Winona
Morton at St. Andrew’s
Magee at Jefferson Davis County
CLASS 2A
Girls
New Site 65, East Webster 46
Northside 50, East Union 48
Bay Springs 61, Philadelphia 40
Newton at North Forrest
Calhoun City 62, Walnut 42
Mantachie 62, M.S. Palmer 49
Union 61, Puckett 31
West Lincoln 52, East Marion 33
Boys
East Webster at New Site
Coahoma County at Pisgah
Union at Bay Springs
Scott Central at East Marion
South Delta at Calhoun City
Madison St. Joseph at Northside
Heidelberg at Newton
Philadelphia at St. Patrick
CLASS 1A
Girls
Biggersville 75, Baldwyn 63
Myrtle 54, Jumpertown 48
West Lowndes 74, McEvans 43
Sacred Heart 58, Stringer 35
Ingomar 50, Pine Grove 33
West Union 44, Blue Mountain 35
Simmons 80, Richton 26
Sebastopol 52, French Camp 34
Boys
Smithville at Biggersville
Baldwyn at Coffeeville
Mount Olive at McAdams
Ethel at Leake County
Pine Grove at Ingomar
Okolona at H.W. Byers
Nanih Waiya at McEvans
Salem at Stringer