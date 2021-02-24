djr-2021-02-24-sport-aberdeen-mcmillian-arp1

Aberdeen’s Javian McMillian drives to the hoop late in the second quarter on Tuesday night against Nettleton. McMillian led all scorers with 20 points.

MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

SECOND ROUND

CLASS 6A

Girls

Olive Branch 62, Hernando 48

Madison Central 43, Starkville 41

Meridian 56, St. Martin 44

Gulfport 71, Ocean Springs 47

Tupelo 69, Oxford 55

Germantown 50, Clinton 39

Brandon 42, Hancock 28

Harrison Central 45, Biloxi 24

Boys

Oxford at Tupelo

Hernando at Clinton

Brandon at Meridian

D’Iberville at Harrison Central

Olive Branch at Southaven

Madison Central at Starkville

Oak Grove at Terry

Gulfport 51, Biloxi 49

CLASS 5A

Girls

Cleveland Central 54, Saltillo 44

Neshoba Central 73, Vicksburg 66

Laurel 65, Forest Hill 35

Pascagoula 51, Pearl River Central 26

Columbus 42, Lafayette 29

Holmes County Central 62, Center Hill 29

Brookhaven 47, Natchez 26

Wayne County 48, Hattiesburg 45

Boys

Columbus at Lake Cormorant

Cleveland Central at Callaway

Hattiesburg at West Jones

Jim Hill at Pascagoula

Center Hill at New Hope

Vicksburg at Holmes County Cntral

Laurel at Forest Hill

Picayune 55, Wayne County 52

CLASS 4A

Girls

Tishomingo County 68, Shannon 40

Choctaw Central 68, South Pontotoc 32

Quitman 43, North Pike 41

Pass Christian 52, Greene County 51

Pontotoc 54, North Pontotoc 41

Mooreville at Louisville

Raymond 49, Bay High 18

Moss Point 33, McComb 31

Boys

Shannon at New Albany

Corinth at Itawamba AHS

Raymond at Quitman

Forrest County AHS at Pass Christian

Northeast Lauderdale at Pontotoc

Kosciusko at Yazoo City

Northeast Jones at Lanier

Florence at Stone

CLASS 3A

Girls

Belmont 51, Senatobia 45 (OT)

Noxubee County 48, North Panola 38

Kemper County 55, Velma Jackson 36

Jefferson Davis County 66, Magee 33

Kossuth 53, Independence 38

Amory at Amanda Elzy (Thursday)

Crystal Springs 35, Forest 25

Tylertown at Franklin County

Boys

Byhalia at Booneville

Holly Springs at Houston

Yazoo County at Kemper County

Velma Jackson at Tylertown

Nettleton at Senatobia

Noxubee County at Winona

Morton at St. Andrew’s

Magee at Jefferson Davis County

CLASS 2A

Girls

New Site 65, East Webster 46

Northside 50, East Union 48

Bay Springs 61, Philadelphia 40

Newton at North Forrest

Calhoun City 62, Walnut 42

Mantachie 62, M.S. Palmer 49

Union 61, Puckett 31

West Lincoln 52, East Marion 33

Boys

East Webster at New Site

Coahoma County at Pisgah

Union at Bay Springs

Scott Central at East Marion

South Delta at Calhoun City

Madison St. Joseph at Northside

Heidelberg at Newton

Philadelphia at St. Patrick

CLASS 1A

Girls

Biggersville 75, Baldwyn 63

Myrtle 54, Jumpertown 48

West Lowndes 74, McEvans 43

Sacred Heart 58, Stringer 35

Ingomar 50, Pine Grove 33

West Union 44, Blue Mountain 35

Simmons 80, Richton 26

Sebastopol 52, French Camp 34

Boys

Smithville at Biggersville

Baldwyn at Coffeeville

Mount Olive at McAdams

Ethel at Leake County

Pine Grove at Ingomar

Okolona at H.W. Byers

Nanih Waiya at McEvans

Salem at Stringer

