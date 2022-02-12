djr-2022-01-09-sport-okolona-randle-arp1

Fred Randle and the Okolona Chieftains travel to H.W. Byers for the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

First Round

Monday, Feb. 14

GIRLS

CLASS 6A

Madison Central at Hernando

South Panola at Germantown

Brandon at Pearl

Warren Central at Oak Grove

Center Hill at Starkville

Oxford at DeSoto Central

Ocean Springs at Gulfport

Hancock at St. Martin

Byes: Tupelo, Olive Branch, Harrison Central, Pascagoula, Horn Lake, Clinton, Northwest Rankin, Meridian

CLASS 5A

Callaway at Ridgeland

Canton at Forest Hill

Florence at Laurel

Hattiesburg at Brookhaven

Lake Cormorant at New Hope

Saltillo at Cleveland Central

West Harrison at George County

East Central at Long Beach

Byes: Columbus, Lafayette, Gautier, Pearl River Central, Neshoba Central, Vicksburg, Wayne County, West Jones

CLASS 4A

New Albany at Tishomingo County

Leake Centralj at Gentry

Itawamba AHS at Pontotoc

Senatobia at Kosciusko

Bay High at Purvis

South Pike at Quitman

Poplarville at Pass Christian

Northeast Jones at North Pike

Louisville at Clarksdale

South Pontotoc at Corinth

Greenwood at Choctaw Central

Mooreville at Ripley

Lanier at Newton County

Greene County at Sumrall

Mendenhall at Raymond

Lawrence County at Moss Point

CLASS 3A

Byhalia at Booneville

Amory at Thomas E. Edwards

Mantachie at North Panola

Winona at Nettleton

St. Patrick at Franklin County

Magee at Forest

Port Gibson at Tylertown

Enterprise-Clarke at Crystal Springs

Aberdeen at Yazoo County

Holly Springs at Kossuth

Amanda Elzy at Noxubee County

Alcorn Central at Independence

Seminary at Union

West Marion at Wesson

Southeast Lauderdale at St. Andrew’s

Wilkinson County at Jefferson Davis County

CLASS 2A

Charleston at Belmont

Choctaw County at Coahoma County

East Union at Myrtle

Leflore County at Calhoun City

Stringer at West Lincoln

Pelahatchie at Kemper County

East Marion at North Forrest

Philadelphia at Velma Jackson

Bruce at Northside

M.S. Palmer at New Site

Riverside at East Webster

Pine Grove at Potts Camp

Pisgah at Lake

Collins at Loyd Star

Newton at Puckett

Bogue Chitto at Heidelberg

CLASS 1A

Smithville at Biggersville

Hamilton at Hickory Flat

Falkner at Ingomar

H.W. Byers at Coffeeville

Salem at Bay Springs

McAdams at Simmons

MSD at Lumberton

West Tallahatchie at French Camp

Okolona at Blue Mountain

Tupelo Christian at Wheeler

Ashland at Vardaman

Jumpertown at West Union

Ethel at McEvans

Enterprise-Lincoln at Taylorsville

South Delta at Sebastopol

Mount Olive at Richton

BOYS

Tuesday, Feb. 15

CLASS 6A

Murrah at Horn Lake

South Panola at Madison Central

Meridian at Terry

Warren Central at Petal

DeSoto Central at Starkville

Oxford at Center Hill

Ocean Springs at Gulfport

Harrison Central at D’Iberville

Byes: Tupelo, Olive Branch, Biloxi, Pascagoula, Southaven, Clinton, Northwest Rankin, Brandon

CLASS 5A

Vicksburg at Neshoba Central

Canton at Callaway

Brookhaven at Wayne County

South Jones at West Jones

Greenville at Saltillo

Columbus at Lake Cormorant

West Harrison at George County

East Central at Long Beach

Byes: New Hope, Cleveland Central, Gautier, Picayune, Holmes County Central, Provine, Hattiesburg, Florence

CLASS 4A

South Pontotoc at Shannon

Louisville at Clarksdale

Mooreville at New Albany

Greenwood at Choctaw Central

Stone at Forrest County AHS

South Pike at Mendenhall

Sumrall at Moss Point

Richland at Lanier

Northeast Lauderdale at Gentry

Ripley at Corinth

Yazoo City at Leake Central

Itawamba AHS at Pontotoc

McComb at Quitman

Pass Christian at Lawrence County

Newton County at Raymond

Columbia at Bay High

CLASS 3A

Rosa Fort at Booneville

Nettleton at Thomas E. Edwards

Water Valley at North Panola

Amanda Elzy at Amory

Jefferson Davis County at Franklin County

Magee at Morton

Jefferson County at St. Patrick

Enterprise-Clakre at Crystal Springs

Aberdeen at Winona

Byhalia at Alcorn Central

Yazoo County at Noxubee County

Kossuth at Holly Springs

Seminary at Southeast Lauderdale

Tylertown at Hazlehurst

Clarkdale at St. Andrew’s

Port Gibson at Saint Stanislaus

CLASS 2A

Myrtle at Pine Grove

Calhoun City at Coahoma County

Walnut at M.S. Palmer

Leflore County at J.Z. George

Stringer at Amite County

Pelahatchie at Kemper County

East Marion at Heidelberg

Philadelphia at Scott Central

Bruce at Northside

Potts Camp at Baldwyn

Leland at Choctaw County

New Site at Charleston

Pisgah at Newton

North Forrest at Loyd Star

Nanih Waiya at Velma Jackson

Bogue Chitto at Collins

CLASS 1A

Tremont at Biggersville

Houlka at Blue Mountain

Falkner at Ingomar

Hickory Flat at West Lowndes

Lumberton at Bay Springs

Sebastopol at West Bolivar

Piney Woods at Richton

McEvans at Leake County

Okolona at H.W. Byers

Tupelo Christian at Wheeler

Ashland at Coffeeville

Jumpertown at West Union

French Camp at West Tallahatchie

Salem at Mount Olive

Simmons at McAdams

Taylorsville at Resurrection Catholic

