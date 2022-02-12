MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
First Round
Monday, Feb. 14
GIRLS
CLASS 6A
Madison Central at Hernando
South Panola at Germantown
Brandon at Pearl
Warren Central at Oak Grove
Center Hill at Starkville
Oxford at DeSoto Central
Ocean Springs at Gulfport
Hancock at St. Martin
Byes: Tupelo, Olive Branch, Harrison Central, Pascagoula, Horn Lake, Clinton, Northwest Rankin, Meridian
CLASS 5A
Callaway at Ridgeland
Canton at Forest Hill
Florence at Laurel
Hattiesburg at Brookhaven
Lake Cormorant at New Hope
Saltillo at Cleveland Central
West Harrison at George County
East Central at Long Beach
Byes: Columbus, Lafayette, Gautier, Pearl River Central, Neshoba Central, Vicksburg, Wayne County, West Jones
CLASS 4A
New Albany at Tishomingo County
Leake Centralj at Gentry
Itawamba AHS at Pontotoc
Senatobia at Kosciusko
Bay High at Purvis
South Pike at Quitman
Poplarville at Pass Christian
Northeast Jones at North Pike
Louisville at Clarksdale
South Pontotoc at Corinth
Greenwood at Choctaw Central
Mooreville at Ripley
Lanier at Newton County
Greene County at Sumrall
Mendenhall at Raymond
Lawrence County at Moss Point
CLASS 3A
Byhalia at Booneville
Amory at Thomas E. Edwards
Mantachie at North Panola
Winona at Nettleton
St. Patrick at Franklin County
Magee at Forest
Port Gibson at Tylertown
Enterprise-Clarke at Crystal Springs
Aberdeen at Yazoo County
Holly Springs at Kossuth
Amanda Elzy at Noxubee County
Alcorn Central at Independence
Seminary at Union
West Marion at Wesson
Southeast Lauderdale at St. Andrew’s
Wilkinson County at Jefferson Davis County
CLASS 2A
Charleston at Belmont
Choctaw County at Coahoma County
East Union at Myrtle
Leflore County at Calhoun City
Stringer at West Lincoln
Pelahatchie at Kemper County
East Marion at North Forrest
Philadelphia at Velma Jackson
Bruce at Northside
M.S. Palmer at New Site
Riverside at East Webster
Pine Grove at Potts Camp
Pisgah at Lake
Collins at Loyd Star
Newton at Puckett
Bogue Chitto at Heidelberg
CLASS 1A
Smithville at Biggersville
Hamilton at Hickory Flat
Falkner at Ingomar
H.W. Byers at Coffeeville
Salem at Bay Springs
McAdams at Simmons
MSD at Lumberton
West Tallahatchie at French Camp
Okolona at Blue Mountain
Tupelo Christian at Wheeler
Ashland at Vardaman
Jumpertown at West Union
Ethel at McEvans
Enterprise-Lincoln at Taylorsville
South Delta at Sebastopol
Mount Olive at Richton
BOYS
Tuesday, Feb. 15
CLASS 6A
Murrah at Horn Lake
South Panola at Madison Central
Meridian at Terry
Warren Central at Petal
DeSoto Central at Starkville
Oxford at Center Hill
Ocean Springs at Gulfport
Harrison Central at D’Iberville
Byes: Tupelo, Olive Branch, Biloxi, Pascagoula, Southaven, Clinton, Northwest Rankin, Brandon
CLASS 5A
Vicksburg at Neshoba Central
Canton at Callaway
Brookhaven at Wayne County
South Jones at West Jones
Greenville at Saltillo
Columbus at Lake Cormorant
West Harrison at George County
East Central at Long Beach
Byes: New Hope, Cleveland Central, Gautier, Picayune, Holmes County Central, Provine, Hattiesburg, Florence
CLASS 4A
South Pontotoc at Shannon
Louisville at Clarksdale
Mooreville at New Albany
Greenwood at Choctaw Central
Stone at Forrest County AHS
South Pike at Mendenhall
Sumrall at Moss Point
Richland at Lanier
Northeast Lauderdale at Gentry
Ripley at Corinth
Yazoo City at Leake Central
Itawamba AHS at Pontotoc
McComb at Quitman
Pass Christian at Lawrence County
Newton County at Raymond
Columbia at Bay High
CLASS 3A
Rosa Fort at Booneville
Nettleton at Thomas E. Edwards
Water Valley at North Panola
Amanda Elzy at Amory
Jefferson Davis County at Franklin County
Magee at Morton
Jefferson County at St. Patrick
Enterprise-Clakre at Crystal Springs
Aberdeen at Winona
Byhalia at Alcorn Central
Yazoo County at Noxubee County
Kossuth at Holly Springs
Seminary at Southeast Lauderdale
Tylertown at Hazlehurst
Clarkdale at St. Andrew’s
Port Gibson at Saint Stanislaus
CLASS 2A
Myrtle at Pine Grove
Calhoun City at Coahoma County
Walnut at M.S. Palmer
Leflore County at J.Z. George
Stringer at Amite County
Pelahatchie at Kemper County
East Marion at Heidelberg
Philadelphia at Scott Central
Bruce at Northside
Potts Camp at Baldwyn
Leland at Choctaw County
New Site at Charleston
Pisgah at Newton
North Forrest at Loyd Star
Nanih Waiya at Velma Jackson
Bogue Chitto at Collins
CLASS 1A
Tremont at Biggersville
Houlka at Blue Mountain
Falkner at Ingomar
Hickory Flat at West Lowndes
Lumberton at Bay Springs
Sebastopol at West Bolivar
Piney Woods at Richton
McEvans at Leake County
Okolona at H.W. Byers
Tupelo Christian at Wheeler
Ashland at Coffeeville
Jumpertown at West Union
French Camp at West Tallahatchie
Salem at Mount Olive
Simmons at McAdams
Taylorsville at Resurrection Catholic