Makynzy Campbell's Calhoun City squad will travel to Belmont for the Class 2A quarterfinals.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

GIRLS

Friday, Feb. 25

CLASS 6A

Germantown at Tupelo

Pascagoula at Harrison Central

Horn Lake at Clinton

Meridian vs. Gulfport/Northwest Rankin winner

CLASS 5A

Canton at Columbus

Brookhaven at Laurel

Neshoba Central at Vicksburg

West Jones at Wayne County

CLASS 4A

Tishomingo County at Pontotoc

Purvis at Pass Christian

South Pontotoc at Choctaw Central

Moss Point at Newton County

CLASS 3A

Nettleton at Booneville

Franklin County at Tylertown

Kossuth at Noxubee County

Jefferson Davis County at Union

CLASS 2A

Calhoun City at Belmont

Velma Jackson at West Lincoln

New Site at East Webster

Newton at Lake

CLASS 1A

Biggersville at Ingomar

Bay Springs at Lumberton

West Union at Blue Mountain

McEvans at Sebastopol



