MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
GIRLS
(All games Monday unless otherwise noted)
Class 6A
North
Horn Lake at Murrah
Madison Central at Oxford
DeSoto Central at Starkville
South Panola at Tupelo (Tuesday)
Byes: Olive Branch, Germantown, Hernando, Clinton
South
Petal at D’Iberville
Biloxi at Oak Grove
Terry at Hancock
Gulfport at Brandon
Byes: Pearl, Harrison Central, Meridian, St. Martin
Class 5A
North
Grenada at Callaway
Provine at Columbus
Center Hill at Neshoba Central
Cleveland Central at Saltillo
Byes: Lafayette, Holmes County Central, New Hope, Vicksburg
South
South Jones at Pearl River Central
Long Beach at Laurel
Natchez at Gautier
Pascagoula at Forest Hill
Byes: Jim Hill, Wayne County, Brookhaven, Hattiesburg
Class 4A
North
Yazoo City at Ripley
Shannon at Louisville
North Pontotoc at Clarksdale
Northeast Lauderdale at South Pontotoc
Leake Central at Pontotoc
New Albany at Greenwood
Itawamba AHS at Choctaw Central
Gentry at Tishomingo County
South
Northeast Jones at Greene County
Bay at Raymond
Purvis at Quitman
South Pike at Pass Christian
Vancleave at McComb
Florence at Stone
Lawrence County at Moss Point
Sumrall at Newton County
Class 3A
North
Coahoma AHS at Belmont/Kossuth
Holly Springs at Aberdeen
Amory/Booneville at Ruleville Central
Noxubee County at Independence
Choctaw County at Senatobia
Amory/Booneville at Humphreys County
North Panola at Houston
Amanda Elzy at Belmont/Kossuth
South
Morton at Franklin County
Columbia at Yazoo County
Wilkinson County at Southeast Lauderdale (Tuesday)
Velma Jackson at Tylertown
Seminary at Crystal Springs
Forest at Jefferson County
St. Andrew’s at Jefferson Davis County
Hazlehurst at Kemper County
Class 2A
North
North Side at New Site
Bruce at TBD
Mantachie at Coahoma County
TBD at East Webster
TBD at Calhoun City
East Union at Leland
J.Z. George at TBD
Charleston at Walnut
South
Enterprise at West Lincoln
St. Patrick at Union
Wesson at Bay Springs
Lake at East Marion
Collins at Newton
Taylorsville at Loyd Star
Scott Central at North Forrest
Bogue Chitto at Puckett
Class 1A
North
West Union at Pine Grove
Tupelo Christian at Vardaman
Blue Mountain at Hickory Flat
Coffeeville at Wheeler
Okolona at Baldwyn
Biggersville at Ashland
Ingomar at Hamilton
Myrtle at Jumpertown
South
French Camp at Leake County
Richton at Simmons
Stringer at West Lowndes
West Tallahatchie at Lumberton
Salem at Shaw
McAdams at Sebastopol
West Bolivar at Sacred Heart
Mount Olive at Ethel
––––––––––
BOYS
(All games Tuesday unless otherwise noted)
Class 6A
North
Hernando at Madison Central
Clinton at Oxford
DeSoto Central at Greenville
South Panola at Tupelo
Byes: Olive Branch, Starkville, Southaven, Murrah
South
Petal at St. Martin
Ocean Springs at Oak Grove
Pearl at Gulfport
Hancock at Northwest Rankin
Byes: Terry, Harrison Central, Meridian, Biloxi
Class 5A
North
Grenada at Vicksburg
Provine at Columbus
Saltillo at Holmes County Central
Canton at Lake Cormorant
Byes: Center Hill, Cleveland Central, New Hope, Callaway
South
West Jones at Pearl River Central
Picayune at Laurel
Natchez at Pascagoula
East Central at Wingfield
Byes: Forest Hill, Wayne County, Brookhaven, Hattiesburg
Class 4A
North
Clarksdale at Corinth
Shannon at Louisville
Tishomingo County at Greenwood
Leake Central at Caledonia
Kosciusko at Pontotoc
New Albany at Gentry
Mooreville at Choctaw Central
Yazoo City at Ripley
South
Northeast Jones at Forrest County AHS
St. Stanislaus at South Pike
Poplarville at Florence
North Pike at Pass Christian
Moss Point at Raymond
Richland at Stone
Lanier at Bay High
Purvis at Quitman
Class 3A
North
Amanda Elzy at Amory/Booneville
Byhalia at Noxubee County
Belmont/Nettleton at Coahoma AHS
Aberdeen at Holly Springs
Choctaw County at North Panola
Belmont/Nettleton at Ruleville Central
Independence at Houston
Humphreys County at Amory/Booneville
South
Morton at Franklin County
Columbia at Yazoo County
Wilkinson County at Southeast Lauderdale
St. Andrew’s at Tylertown
Seminary at Velma Jackson
Forest at Port Gibson
Crystal Springs at Jefferson Davis County
Hazlehurst at Kemper County
Class 2A
North
Charleston at New Site
East Webster at TBD
East Union at Coahoma County
TBD at J.Z. George
TBD at Calhoun City
Mantachie at North Side
Eupora at TBD
Leland at Potts Camp
South
Puckett at Amite County
Collins at Newton (Monday)
West Lincoln at Heidelberg
Lake at North Forrest
East Marion at Philadelphia
Taylorsville at Wesson
Union at St. Patrick
Loyd Star at Bay Springs
Class 1A
North
Coldwater at Pine Grove
Smithville at Houlka
Blue Mountain at H.W. Byers
Okolona at Baldwyn
Vardaman at Ingomar
Falkner at West Union
Tremont at Coffeeville
Myrtle at Biggersville
South
French Camp at Leake County
Sacred Heart at West Tallahatchie
Stringer at West Lowndes
West Bolivar at Salem
Richton at Shaw
Nanih Waiya at Sebastopol
Brooks at Lumberton
Mount Olive at Ethel