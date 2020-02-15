djr-2020-02-14-sport-ingomar-smithey-twp2

Tyson Smithey and his Ingomar Falcons will host Vardaman on Tuesday in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs.

MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

GIRLS

(All games Monday unless otherwise noted)

Class 6A

North

Horn Lake at Murrah

Madison Central at Oxford

DeSoto Central at Starkville

South Panola at Tupelo (Tuesday)

Byes: Olive Branch, Germantown, Hernando, Clinton

South

Petal at D’Iberville

Biloxi at Oak Grove

Terry at Hancock

Gulfport at Brandon

Byes: Pearl, Harrison Central, Meridian, St. Martin

Class 5A

North

Grenada at Callaway

Provine at Columbus

Center Hill at Neshoba Central

Cleveland Central at Saltillo

Byes: Lafayette, Holmes County Central, New Hope, Vicksburg

South

South Jones at Pearl River Central

Long Beach at Laurel

Natchez at Gautier

Pascagoula at Forest Hill

Byes: Jim Hill, Wayne County, Brookhaven, Hattiesburg

Class 4A

North

Yazoo City at Ripley

Shannon at Louisville

North Pontotoc at Clarksdale

Northeast Lauderdale at South Pontotoc

Leake Central at Pontotoc

New Albany at Greenwood

Itawamba AHS at Choctaw Central

Gentry at Tishomingo County

South

Northeast Jones at Greene County

Bay at Raymond

Purvis at Quitman

South Pike at Pass Christian

Vancleave at McComb

Florence at Stone

Lawrence County at Moss Point

Sumrall at Newton County

Class 3A

North

Coahoma AHS at Belmont/Kossuth

Holly Springs at Aberdeen

Amory/Booneville at Ruleville Central

Noxubee County at Independence

Choctaw County at Senatobia

Amory/Booneville at Humphreys County

North Panola at Houston

Amanda Elzy at Belmont/Kossuth

South

Morton at Franklin County

Columbia at Yazoo County

Wilkinson County at Southeast Lauderdale (Tuesday)

Velma Jackson at Tylertown

Seminary at Crystal Springs

Forest at Jefferson County

St. Andrew’s at Jefferson Davis County

Hazlehurst at Kemper County

Class 2A

North

North Side at New Site

Bruce at TBD

Mantachie at Coahoma County

TBD at East Webster

TBD at Calhoun City

East Union at Leland

J.Z. George at TBD

Charleston at Walnut

South

Enterprise at West Lincoln

St. Patrick at Union

Wesson at Bay Springs

Lake at East Marion

Collins at Newton

Taylorsville at Loyd Star

Scott Central at North Forrest

Bogue Chitto at Puckett

Class 1A

North

West Union at Pine Grove

Tupelo Christian at Vardaman

Blue Mountain at Hickory Flat

Coffeeville at Wheeler

Okolona at Baldwyn

Biggersville at Ashland

Ingomar at Hamilton

Myrtle at Jumpertown

South

French Camp at Leake County

Richton at Simmons

Stringer at West Lowndes

West Tallahatchie at Lumberton

Salem at Shaw

McAdams at Sebastopol

West Bolivar at Sacred Heart

Mount Olive at Ethel

––––––––––

BOYS

(All games Tuesday unless otherwise noted)

Class 6A

North

Hernando at Madison Central

Clinton at Oxford

DeSoto Central at Greenville

South Panola at Tupelo

Byes: Olive Branch, Starkville, Southaven, Murrah

South

Petal at St. Martin

Ocean Springs at Oak Grove

Pearl at Gulfport

Hancock at Northwest Rankin

Byes: Terry, Harrison Central, Meridian, Biloxi

Class 5A

North

Grenada at Vicksburg

Provine at Columbus

Saltillo at Holmes County Central

Canton at Lake Cormorant

Byes: Center Hill, Cleveland Central, New Hope, Callaway

South

West Jones at Pearl River Central

Picayune at Laurel

Natchez at Pascagoula

East Central at Wingfield

Byes: Forest Hill, Wayne County, Brookhaven, Hattiesburg

Class 4A

North

Clarksdale at Corinth

Shannon at Louisville

Tishomingo County at Greenwood

Leake Central at Caledonia

Kosciusko at Pontotoc

New Albany at Gentry

Mooreville at Choctaw Central

Yazoo City at Ripley

South

Northeast Jones at Forrest County AHS

St. Stanislaus at South Pike

Poplarville at Florence

North Pike at Pass Christian

Moss Point at Raymond

Richland at Stone

Lanier at Bay High

Purvis at Quitman

Class 3A

North

Amanda Elzy at Amory/Booneville

Byhalia at Noxubee County

Belmont/Nettleton at Coahoma AHS

Aberdeen at Holly Springs

Choctaw County at North Panola

Belmont/Nettleton at Ruleville Central

Independence at Houston

Humphreys County at Amory/Booneville

South

Morton at Franklin County

Columbia at Yazoo County

Wilkinson County at Southeast Lauderdale

St. Andrew’s at Tylertown

Seminary at Velma Jackson

Forest at Port Gibson

Crystal Springs at Jefferson Davis County

Hazlehurst at Kemper County

Class 2A

North

Charleston at New Site

East Webster at TBD

East Union at Coahoma County

TBD at J.Z. George

TBD at Calhoun City

Mantachie at North Side

Eupora at TBD

Leland at Potts Camp

South

Puckett at Amite County

Collins at Newton (Monday)

West Lincoln at Heidelberg

Lake at North Forrest

East Marion at Philadelphia

Taylorsville at Wesson

Union at St. Patrick

Loyd Star at Bay Springs

Class 1A

North

Coldwater at Pine Grove

Smithville at Houlka

Blue Mountain at H.W. Byers

Okolona at Baldwyn

Vardaman at Ingomar

Falkner at West Union

Tremont at Coffeeville

Myrtle at Biggersville

South

French Camp at Leake County

Sacred Heart at West Tallahatchie

Stringer at West Lowndes

West Bolivar at Salem

Richton at Shaw

Nanih Waiya at Sebastopol

Brooks at Lumberton

Mount Olive at Ethel

