Rivers Adams and the Ripley Lady Tigers will host Louisville in the second round of the playoffs. It's a rematch of last season's Class 4A state title game, which Louisville won.

MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

SECOND ROUND

GIRLS

(All games Friday unless otherwise noted)

Class 6A

North

Murrah at Olive Branch

Madison Central at Germantown

Starkville at Hernando

Tupelo at Clinton

South

D’Iberville at Pearl

Oak Grove at Harrison Central

Terry at Meridian

Brandon at St. Martin

Class 5A

North

Callaway at Lafayette

Columbus at Holmes County Central

Neshoba Central at New Hope

Cleveland Central at Vicksburg

South

South Jones at Jim Hill

Laurel at Wayne County

Natchez at Brookhaven

Forest Hill at Hattiesburg

Class 4A

North

Louisville at Ripley

Northeast Lauderdale at Clarksdale

Greenwood at Pontotoc

Tishomingo County at Choctaw Central

South

Raymond at Greene County

Purvis at South Pike

Stone at McComb

Sumrall at Moss Point

Class 3A

North

Aberdeen at Belmont

Independence at Ruleville Central

Amory at Senatobia

Kossuth at Houston

South

Yazoo County at Franklin County

Tylertown at Southeast Lauderdale

Forest at Crystal Springs

Kemper County at Jefferson Davis County

Class 2A

North

Madison St. Joseph at New Site

East Webster at Coahoma County

Leland at Calhoun City

Walnut at Pelahatchie

South

Union at West Lincoln

East Marion at Bay Springs

Taylorsville at Newton

Scott Central at Puckett

Class 1A

North

Tupelo Christian at Pine Grove

Wheeler at Hickory Flat

Ashland at Baldwyn

Ingomar at Myrtle

South

Simmons at Leake County

Lumberton at West Lowndes

Sebastopol at Shaw

Ethel at Sacred Heart

BOYS

(All games Saturday unless otherwise noted)

Class 6A

North

Madison Central at Olive Branch

Clinton at Starkville

Greenville at Southaven

Tupelo at Murrah

South

Petal at Terry

Oak Grove at Harrison Central

Gulfport at Meridian

Northwest Rankin at Biloxi

Class 5A

North

Vicksburg at Center Hill

Columbus at Cleveland Central

Holmes County Central at New Hope

Lake Cormorant at Callaway

South

Pearl River Central at Forest Hill

Laurel at Wayne County

Natchez at Brookhaven

Wingfield at Hattiesburg

Class 4A

North

Louisville at Corinth

Leake Central at Greenwood

New Albany at Pontotoc

Ripley at Choctaw Central

South

South Pike at Forrest County AHS

Pass Christian at Florence

Richland at Raymond

Quitman at Bay High

Class 3A

North

Noxubee County at Booneville

Holly Springs at Coahoma AHS

Nettleton at North Panola

Amory at Houston

South

Yazoo County at Franklin County

St. Andrew’s at Southeast Lauderdale

Port Gibson at Velma Jackson

Kemper County at Jefferson Davis County (Friday)

Class 2A

North

Pisgah at New Site

Madison St. Joseph at Coahoma County

North Side at Calhoun City

Potts Camp at South Delta

South

Collins at Amite County

North Forrest at Heidelberg

Wesson at Philadelphia

Bay Springs at St. Patrick

Class 1A

North

Houlka at Pine Grove

Baldwyn at H.W. Byers

West Union at Ingomar

Biggersville at Coffeeville

South

West Tallahatchie at Leake County

West Bolivar at West Lowndes

Sebastopol at Shaw

Brooks at Mount Olive

