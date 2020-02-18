MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
SECOND ROUND
GIRLS
(All games Friday unless otherwise noted)
Class 6A
North
Murrah at Olive Branch
Madison Central at Germantown
Starkville at Hernando
Tupelo at Clinton
South
D’Iberville at Pearl
Oak Grove at Harrison Central
Terry at Meridian
Brandon at St. Martin
Class 5A
North
Callaway at Lafayette
Columbus at Holmes County Central
Neshoba Central at New Hope
Cleveland Central at Vicksburg
South
South Jones at Jim Hill
Laurel at Wayne County
Natchez at Brookhaven
Forest Hill at Hattiesburg
Class 4A
North
Louisville at Ripley
Northeast Lauderdale at Clarksdale
Greenwood at Pontotoc
Tishomingo County at Choctaw Central
South
Raymond at Greene County
Purvis at South Pike
Stone at McComb
Sumrall at Moss Point
Class 3A
North
Aberdeen at Belmont
Independence at Ruleville Central
Amory at Senatobia
Kossuth at Houston
South
Yazoo County at Franklin County
Tylertown at Southeast Lauderdale
Forest at Crystal Springs
Kemper County at Jefferson Davis County
Class 2A
North
Madison St. Joseph at New Site
East Webster at Coahoma County
Leland at Calhoun City
Walnut at Pelahatchie
South
Union at West Lincoln
East Marion at Bay Springs
Taylorsville at Newton
Scott Central at Puckett
Class 1A
North
Tupelo Christian at Pine Grove
Wheeler at Hickory Flat
Ashland at Baldwyn
Ingomar at Myrtle
South
Simmons at Leake County
Lumberton at West Lowndes
Sebastopol at Shaw
Ethel at Sacred Heart
BOYS
(All games Saturday unless otherwise noted)
Class 6A
North
Madison Central at Olive Branch
Clinton at Starkville
Greenville at Southaven
Tupelo at Murrah
South
Petal at Terry
Oak Grove at Harrison Central
Gulfport at Meridian
Northwest Rankin at Biloxi
Class 5A
North
Vicksburg at Center Hill
Columbus at Cleveland Central
Holmes County Central at New Hope
Lake Cormorant at Callaway
South
Pearl River Central at Forest Hill
Laurel at Wayne County
Natchez at Brookhaven
Wingfield at Hattiesburg
Class 4A
North
Louisville at Corinth
Leake Central at Greenwood
New Albany at Pontotoc
Ripley at Choctaw Central
South
South Pike at Forrest County AHS
Pass Christian at Florence
Richland at Raymond
Quitman at Bay High
Class 3A
North
Noxubee County at Booneville
Holly Springs at Coahoma AHS
Nettleton at North Panola
Amory at Houston
South
Yazoo County at Franklin County
St. Andrew’s at Southeast Lauderdale
Port Gibson at Velma Jackson
Kemper County at Jefferson Davis County (Friday)
Class 2A
North
Pisgah at New Site
Madison St. Joseph at Coahoma County
North Side at Calhoun City
Potts Camp at South Delta
South
Collins at Amite County
North Forrest at Heidelberg
Wesson at Philadelphia
Bay Springs at St. Patrick
Class 1A
North
Houlka at Pine Grove
Baldwyn at H.W. Byers
West Union at Ingomar
Biggersville at Coffeeville
South
West Tallahatchie at Leake County
West Bolivar at West Lowndes
Sebastopol at Shaw
Brooks at Mount Olive