MHSAA Basketball Playoffs
Second Round
All games Friday*
Girls
Class 1A
North
Okolona at Biggersville
West Union at Blue Mountain
Hickory Flat at Ingomar
Jumpertown at Coffeeville
South
McAdams at Bay Springs
Sebastopol at McEvans
Taylorsville at Noxapater
Simmons at Lumberton
Class 2A
North
Calhoun City at Belmont
Potts Camp at Walnut
Bruce at Baldwyn
New Site at East Webster
South
Pelahatchie at West Lincoln
Pisgah at Lake
Bogue Chitto at Velma Jackson
Kemper County at Heidelberg
Class 3A
North
Nettleton at Booneville
Independence at Yazoo Co.
Kossuth at North Panola
Alcorn Central at Noxubee Co.
South
Crystal Springs at Franklin Co.
St. Patrick at Morton
Union at St. Andrew's
Forest at JDC
Class 4A
North
Choctaw Central at Tishomingo Co.
Pontotoc at Gentry
Clarksdale at South Pontotoc
Mooreville at Louisville
South
Mendenhall at North Pike
Bay at Quitman
NE Jones at Raymond
Newton Co. at Pass Christian
Class 5A
North
Callaway at West Point
Greenville at Ridgeland
Neshoba Central at Lafayette
Holmes County at Vicksburg
South
Natchez at Laurel
Brookhaven at Gautier
Hattiesburg at West Jones
Wayne County at West Harrison
Class 6A
North
Madison Central at Tupelo
DeSoto Central at Horn Lake
South Panola at Center Hill
Starkville at Germantown
South
Ocean Springs at NW Rankin
Meridian at Biloxi
Harrison Central at Brandon
Gulfport at D'Iberville
Boys
All games Saturday*
Class 1A
North
West Lowndes at Biggersville
Ingomar at Byers
Blue Mountain at West Union
Wheeler at Houlka
South
Leake County at Bay Springs
Sebastopol at McEvans
Simmons at McAdams
West Tallahatchie at Richton
Class 2A
North
East Webster at Baldwyn
Choctaw Co. at Coahoma Co.
Northside at Potts Camp
Pine Grove at Calhoun City
South
Scott Central at East Marion
Pelahatchie at Newton
Bogue Chitto at Velma Jackson
Kemper Co. at Heidelberg
Class 3A
North
Amory at Booneville
North Panola at Ruleville
Amanda Elzy at Byhalia
Humphreys County at Nettleton
South
Crystal Springs at Port Gibson
St. Andrew's at Morton
Hazlehurst at Magee
SE Lauderdale at Tylertown
Class 4A
North
New Albany at Corinth
West Lauderdale at Yazoo City
Greenwood at Pontotoc
Clarksdale at Choctaw Central
South
Lanier at Forrest Co. AHS
South Pike at Quitman
Lawrence County at Raymond
Newton County at Bay
Class 5A
North
Vicksburg at New Hope
Forest Hill at Canton
Columbus at Cleveland Central
Saltillo at Provine
South
West Harrison at Hattiesburg
Florence at George County
Wayne County at West Jones
South Jones at Picayune
Class 6A
North
Clinton at Starkville
DeSoto Central at Horn Lake
Southaven at Olive Branch
Tupelo at Madison Central
South
Oak Grove at NW Rankin
Meridian at Biloxi
Harrison Central at Brandon
Terry at Pascagoula