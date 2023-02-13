MHSAA Basketball Playoffs
First Round
Girls
Class 1A
North
Biggersville 68, Byers 21
Smithville at Okolona
Blue Mountain 64, Falkner 26
West Union 55, Vardaman 38
Ingomar 73, West Lowndes 19
Hickory Flat 59, Wheeler 28
Tremont at Coffeeville
Jumpertown 76, Ashland 34
South
West Tallahatchie at Bay Springs
Richton at McAdams
MSD at McEvans
Sebastopol at Salem
Enterprise-Lincoln at Noxapater
South Delta at Taylorsville
Leake County at Lumberton
Mount Olive at Simmons
Class 2A
North
Belmont 73, Leland 14
M.S. Palmer at Calhoun City
Walnut 76, Coahoma County 39
Choctaw County at Potts Camp
Bruce 46, Charleston 43
Baldwyn at Riverside
East Webster 55, Myrtle 31
Northside at New Site
South
Nanih Waiya at West Lincoln
Mize at Pelahatchie
Loyd Star at Lake
Pisgah at Sacred Heart
North Forrest at Velma Jackson
Newton at Bogue Chitto
Scott Central at Heidelberg
Amite County at Kemper County
Class 3A
North
Winona at Booneville
Holly Springs at Nettleton
Yazoo County 57, Mantachie 54
Hatley at Independence
North Panola 51, Amory 35
Kossuth at Amanda Elzy
Rosa Fort at Noxubee County
Humphreys County at Alcorn Central
South
Enterprise-Clarke at Franklin County
Tylertown at Crystal Springs
Wesson at Morton
Magee at St. Patrick
West Marion at St. Andrews
Union at Port Gibson
Seminary at Jefferson Davis County
Hazlehurst at Forest
Class 4A
North
Tishomingo County 66, Senatobia 32
North Pontotoc at Choctaw Central
Gentry 46, Corinth 34
Pontotoc 56, Kosciusko 39
South Pontotoc 49, Leake Central 43
Clarksdale 43, Itawamba AHS 29
Louisville 70, Ripley 40
Mooreville 45, Yazoo City 21
South
Mendenhall at Lawrence County
Greene County at North Pike
Purvis at Quitman
Lanier at Bay High
Moss Point at Raymond
NE Jones at Sumrall
South Pike at Pass Christian
Columbia at Newton County
Class 5A
North
Cleveland Central at Callaway
Forest Hill at Greenville
Columbus at Neshoba Central
Holmes County ar New Hope
South
Natchez at Long Beach
Pearl River Central at Brookhaven
Hattiesburg at George County
East Central at Wayne County
Teams with First Round Byes: West Point, Lafayette, Ridgeland, Vicksburg, West Jones, Laurel, West Harrison, Gautier.
Class 6A
North
Madison Central 46, Lewisburg 34
Clinton at DeSoto Central
South Panola 67, Grenada 64
Southaven at Starkville
South
Oak Grove at Ocean Springs
Pascagoula at Meridian
Warren Central at Harrison County
Gulfport at Terry
Teams with First Round Byes: Tupelo, Center Hill, Horn Lake, Germantown, Brandon, NW Rankin, D’Iberville, Biloxi.
Boys
All games Tuesday*
Class 1A
North
Hickory Flat at Biggersville
Tremont at West Lowndes
Thrasher at Byers
Coffeeville at Ingomar
Okolona at West Union
Falkner at Blue Mountain
Smithville at Houlka
Ashland at Wheeler
South
South Delta at Bay Springs
Salem at Leake County
MSD at McEvans
Sebastopol at Resurrection
Enterprise-Lincoln at McAdams
Simmons at Mount Olive
Ethel at Richton
Taylorsville at West Tallahatchie
Class 2A
North
O'Bannon at Baldwyn
M.S. Palmer at East Webster
New Site at Coahoma County
Choctaw County at Charleston
J.Z. George at Potts Camp
Belmont at Northside
Myrtle at Calhoun City
Riverside at Pine Grove
South
Philadelphia at East Marion
Collins at Scott Central
Amite County at Newton
Pelahatchie at Stringer
North Forrest at Velma Jackson
Lake at Bogue Chitto
Pisgah at Heidelberg
Loyd Star at Kemper County
Class 3A
North
Winona at Booneville
Rosa Fort at Amory
Water Valley at Ruleville
Aberdeen at North Panola
Noxubee County at Byhalia
Kossuth at Amanda Elzy
Holly Springs at Nettleton
Humphreys County at Alcorn Central
South
Union at Port Gibson
JDC at Crystal Springs
Jefferson County at Morton
St. Andrew's at St. Patrick
West Marion at Magee
Forest at Hazlehurst
McLaurin at Tylertown
Franklin County at SE Lauderdale
Class 4A
North
Gentry at Corinth
New Albany at Louisville
Caledonia at Yazoo City
West Lauderdale at South Pontotoc
NE Lauderdale at Pontotoc
Mooreville at Greenwood
Ripley at Choctaw Central
Clarksdale at Itawamba AHS
South
Mendenhall at Forrest Co. AHS
Moss Point at Lanier
Columbia at Quitman
South Pike at Pass Christian
Greene County at Raymond
NE Jones at Lawrence County
McComb at Bay High
Sumrall at Newton County
Class 5A
North
Lafayette at Vicksburg
Forest Hill at Lake Cormorant
Columbus at Neshoba Central
Ridgeland at Saltillo
South
Brookhaven at West Harrison
Pearl River Central at Florence
Wayne County at Vancleave
Gautier at South Jones
Teams with First Round Byes: New Hope, Cleveland Central, Canton, Provine, West Jones, Hattiesburg, Picayune, George County.
Class 6A
North
Lewisburg at Clinton
Murrah at DeSoto Central
Grenada at Southaven
South Panola at Tupelo
South
Oak Grove at D'Iberville
Ocean Springs at Meridian
Pearl at Harrison Central
Gulfport at Terry
Teams with First Round Byes: Starkville, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Madison Central, Brandon, NW Rankin, Pascagoula, Biloxi