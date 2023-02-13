djr-2023-01-18-sport-starkville-rogers-arp1 (copy)

Starkville's Conner Rogers scored 22 points in a win over Tupelo on Jan. 17, 2023.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

MHSAA Basketball Playoffs

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you