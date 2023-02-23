agate MHSAA basketball playoffs scores: Quarterfinals Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 23, 2023 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Daniel Conlee helped West Union to a quarterfinal win Wednesday. DILLON BARNES | Southern Sentinel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFSQuarterfinalsClass 1AWednesdayAt Itawamba CC(G) Biggersville 69, West Union 37(G) Ingomar 51, Coffeeville 24(B) H.W. Byers 70, Biggersville 67(B) West Union 63, Wheeler 59ThursdayAt Clinton High School(G) Bay Springs vs. McEvans, 4:30 p.m.(G) Taylorsville vs. Simmons, 6 p.m.(B) Bay Springs vs. McEvans, 7:30 p.m.(B) McAdams vs. West Tallahatchie, 9 p.m.Class 2AWednesdayAt Mississippi Valley State University(G) Belmont 78, Walnut 42(G) East Webster 54, Baldwyn 38(B) Coahoma County 28, Baldwyn 27(B) Northside 46, Pine Grove 37FridayAt Clinton High School(G) West Lincoln vs. Lake, 4:30 p.m.(G) Velma Jackson vs. Heidelberg, 6 p.m.(B) East Marion vs. Newton, 7:30 p.m.(B) Bogue Chitto vs. Kemper County, 9 p.m.Class 3AFridayAt Itawamba CC(G) Booneville vs. Yazoo County, 4 p.m.(G) Kossuth vs. Noxubee County, 5:30 p.m.(B) Booneville vs. Thomas E. Edwards, 7 p.m.(B) Byhalia vs. Nettleton, 8:30 p.m.SaturdayAt Clinton High School(G) Franklin County vs. Morton, 4 p.m.(G) St. Andrew’s vs. Forest, 5:30 p.m.(B) Port Gibson vs. Morton, 7 p.m.(B) Magee vs. Southeast Lauderdale, 8:30 p.m.Class 4AWednesdayAt Pearl River CC(G) Quitman 39, Mendenhall 26(G) Raymond 48, Pass Christian 27(B) South Pike 35, Lanier 31(B) Raymond 48, Bay High 30ThursdayAt Mississippi Valley State University(G) Tishomingo County vs. Pontotoc, 4 p.m.(G) South Pontotoc vs. Louisville, 5:30 p.m.(B) Corinth vs. Yazoo City, 7 p.m.(B) Pontotoc vs. Clarksdale, 8:30 p.m.Class 5AFridayAt Pearl River CC(G) Laurel vs. Brookhaven, 4 p.m.(G) West Jones vs. West Harrison, 5:30 p.m.(B) Hattiesburg vs. Florence, 7 p.m.(B) West Jones vs. Picayune, 8:30 p.m.SaturdayAt Itawamba CC(G) Callaway vs. Ridgeland, 4 p.m.(G) Lafayette vs. Holmes County Central, 5:30 p.m.(B) New Hope vs. Canton, 7 p.m.(B) Cleveland Central vs. Provine, 8:30 p.m.Class 6AFridayAt Mississippi Valley State University(G) Tupelo vs. Horn Lake, 4 p.m.(G) Center Hill vs. Germantown, 5:30 p.m.(B) Starkville vs. Horn Lake, 7 p.m.(B) Olive Branch vs. Madison Central, 8:30 p.m.SaturdayAt Pearl River CC(G) Northwest Rankin vs. Biloxi, 4 p.m.(G) Harrison Centra/Brandon winner vs. Gulfport, 5:30 p.m.(B) Northwest Rankin vs. Biloxi, 7 p.m.(B) Brandon vs. Terry, 8:30 p.m. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Basketball Playoffs Scores Linguistics Hydrography Sports School Systems Sociology Politics Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you