MHSAA Basketball Playoffs
Second Round
Girls
Class 1A
North
Biggersville 65, Okolona 30
West Union 52, Blue Mountain 44
Ingomar 82, Hickory Flat 34
Coffeeville 40, Jumpertown 33
South
Bay Springs 60, McAdams 27
McEvans 78, Sebastopol 34
Taylorsville 51, Noxapater 46
Simmons 55, Lumberton 46
Class 2A
North
Belmont 66, Calhoun City 19
Walnut 81, Potts Camp 70
Baldwyn 57, Bruce 15
East Webster 62, New Site 54
South
West Lincoln 53, Pelahatchie 18
Lake 76, Pisgah 50
Velma Jackson 56, Bogue Chitto 54
Heidelberg 58, Kemper County 53
Class 3A
North
Booneville 66, Nettleton 42
Yazoo County 46, Independence 27
Kossuth 53, North Panola 47
Noxubee County 50, Alcorn Central 49
South
Franklin County 45, Crystal Springs 29
Morton 66, St. Patrick 35
St. Andrew's 33, Union 20
Forest 60, Jefferson Davis County 45
Class 4A
North
Tishomingo County 55, Choctaw Central 53
Pontotoc 44, Gentry 34
South Pontotoc 43, Clarksdale 17
Louisville 50, Mooreville 33
South
Mendenhall 34, North Pike 30
Quitman 27, Bay High 24
Raymond 67, Northeast Jones 31
Pass Christian 43, Newton Co. 33
Class 5A
North
Callaway 53, West Point 50
Ridgeland 52, Greenville 47
Lafayette 58, Neshoba Central 56
Holmes County Central 70, Vicksburg 68
South
Laurel 56, Natchez 36
Brookhaven 56, Gautier 24
West Jones 54, Hattiesburg 25
West Harrison 38, Wayne County 36
Class 6A
North
Tupelo 76, Madison Central 48
Horn Lake 39, DeSoto Central 29
Center Hill 62, South Panola 38
Germantown 67, Starkville 58
South
Northwest Rankin 59, Ocean Springs 43
Biloxi 53, Meridian 34
Harrison Central at Brandon (Saturday)
Gulfport 64, D'Iberville 43
Boys
All games Saturday*
Class 1A
North
West Lowndes at Biggersville
Ingomar at Byers
Blue Mountain at West Union
Wheeler at Houlka
South
Leake County at Bay Springs
Sebastopol at McEvans
Simmons at McAdams
West Tallahatchie at Richton
Class 2A
North
East Webster at Baldwyn
Choctaw Co. at Coahoma Co.
Northside at Potts Camp
Pine Grove at Calhoun City
South
Scott Central at East Marion
Pelahatchie at Newton
Bogue Chitto 85, Velma Jackson 73 (OT)
Kemper County 65, Heidelberg 60
Class 3A
North
Amory at Booneville
North Panola at Ruleville
Amanda Elzy at Byhalia
Humphreys County at Nettleton
South
Crystal Springs at Port Gibson
St. Andrew's at Morton
Hazlehurst at Magee
SE Lauderdale at Tylertown
Class 4A
North
New Albany at Corinth
West Lauderdale at Yazoo City
Greenwood at Pontotoc
Clarksdale at Choctaw Central
South
Lanier at Forrest Co. AHS
South Pike at Quitman
Lawrence County at Raymond
Newton County at Bay
Class 5A
North
Vicksburg at New Hope
Forest Hill at Canton
Columbus at Cleveland Central
Saltillo at Provine
South
West Harrison at Hattiesburg
Florence at George County
Wayne County at West Jones
South Jones at Picayune
Class 6A
North
Clinton at Starkville
Horn Lake 73, DeSoto Central 64
Southaven at Olive Branch
Tupelo at Madison Central
South
Oak Grove at NW Rankin
Biloxi 68, Meridian 65
Harrison Central at Brandon
Terry at Pascagoula