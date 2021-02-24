djr-2021-02-24-sport-aberdeen-mcmillian-arp1

Aberdeen's Javin McMillian drives to the hoop late in the second quarter against Nettleton.

MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

SECOND ROUND

CLASS 6A

Girls

Hernando at Olive Branch

Starkville at Madison Central

St. Martin at Meridian

Ocean Springs at Gulfport

Tupelo at Oxford

Clinton at Germantown

Hancock at Brandon

Harrison Central 45, Biloxi 24

Boys

Oxford at Tupelo

Hernando at Clinton

Brandon at Meridian

D’Iberville at Harrison Central

Olive Branch at Southaven

Madison Central at Starkville

Oak Grove at Terry

Gulfport 51, Biloxi 49

CLASS 5A

Girls

Cleveland Central at Saltillo

Neshoba Central at Vicksburg

Forest Hill at Laurel

Pearl River Central at Pascagoula

Lafayette at Columbus

Center Hill at Holmes County Central

Brookhaven at Natchez

Wayne County at Hattiesburg

Boys

Columbus at Lake Cormorant

Cleveland Central at Callaway

Hattiesburg at West Jones

Jim Hill at Pascagoula

Center Hill at New Hope

Vicksburg at Holmes County Cntral

Laurel at Forest Hill

Picayune 55, Wayne County 52

CLASS 4A

Girls

Shannon at Tishomingo County

South Pontotoc at Choctaw Central

North Pike at Quitman

Greene County at Pass Christian

North Pontotoc at Pontotoc

Mooreville at Louisville

Bay High at Raymond

McComb at Moss Point

Boys

Shannon at New Albany

Corinth at Itawamba AHS

Raymond at Quitman

Forrest County AHS at Pass Christian

Northeast Lauderdale at Pontotoc

Kosciusko at Yazoo Cityk

Northeast Jones at Lanier

Florence at Stone

CLASS 3A

Girls

Senatobia at Belmont

North Panola at Noxubee County

Velma Jackson at Kemper County

Magee at Jefferson Davis County

Kossuth at Independence

Amory at Amanda Elzy

Forest at Crystal Springs

Tylertown at Franklin County

Boys

Byhalia at Booneville

Holly Springs at Houston

Yazoo County at Kemper County

Velma Jackson at Tylertown

Nettleton at Senatobia

Noxubee County at Winona

Morton at St. Andrew’s

Magee at Jefferson Davis County

CLASS 2A

Girls

East Webster at New Site

East Union at Northside

Philadelphia at Bay Springs

Newton at North Forrest

Walnut at Calhoun City

Mantachie at M.S. Palmer

Puckett at Union

East Marion at West Lincoln

Boys

East Webster at New Site

Coahoma County at Pisgah

Union at Bay Springs

Scott Central at East Marion

South Delta at Calhoun City

Madison St. Joseph at Northside

Heidelberg at Newton

Philadelphia at St. Patrick

CLASS 1A

Girls

Baldwyn at Biggersville

Jumpertown at Myrtle

McEvans at West Lowndes

Stringer at Sacred Heart

Pine Grove at Ingomar

Blue Mountain at West Union

Richton at Simmons

French Camp at Sebastopol

Boys

Smithville at Biggersville

Baldwyn at Coffeeville

Mount Olive at McAdams

Ethel at Leake County

Pine Grove at Ingomar

Okolona at H.W. Byers

Nanih Waiya at McEvans

Salem at Stringer

