MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
SECOND ROUND
CLASS 6A
Girls
Hernando at Olive Branch
Starkville at Madison Central
St. Martin at Meridian
Ocean Springs at Gulfport
Tupelo at Oxford
Clinton at Germantown
Hancock at Brandon
Harrison Central 45, Biloxi 24
Boys
Oxford at Tupelo
Hernando at Clinton
Brandon at Meridian
D’Iberville at Harrison Central
Olive Branch at Southaven
Madison Central at Starkville
Oak Grove at Terry
Gulfport 51, Biloxi 49
CLASS 5A
Girls
Cleveland Central at Saltillo
Neshoba Central at Vicksburg
Forest Hill at Laurel
Pearl River Central at Pascagoula
Lafayette at Columbus
Center Hill at Holmes County Central
Brookhaven at Natchez
Wayne County at Hattiesburg
Boys
Columbus at Lake Cormorant
Cleveland Central at Callaway
Hattiesburg at West Jones
Jim Hill at Pascagoula
Center Hill at New Hope
Vicksburg at Holmes County Cntral
Laurel at Forest Hill
Picayune 55, Wayne County 52
CLASS 4A
Girls
Shannon at Tishomingo County
South Pontotoc at Choctaw Central
North Pike at Quitman
Greene County at Pass Christian
North Pontotoc at Pontotoc
Mooreville at Louisville
Bay High at Raymond
McComb at Moss Point
Boys
Shannon at New Albany
Corinth at Itawamba AHS
Raymond at Quitman
Forrest County AHS at Pass Christian
Northeast Lauderdale at Pontotoc
Kosciusko at Yazoo Cityk
Northeast Jones at Lanier
Florence at Stone
CLASS 3A
Girls
Senatobia at Belmont
North Panola at Noxubee County
Velma Jackson at Kemper County
Magee at Jefferson Davis County
Kossuth at Independence
Amory at Amanda Elzy
Forest at Crystal Springs
Tylertown at Franklin County
Boys
Byhalia at Booneville
Holly Springs at Houston
Yazoo County at Kemper County
Velma Jackson at Tylertown
Nettleton at Senatobia
Noxubee County at Winona
Morton at St. Andrew’s
Magee at Jefferson Davis County
CLASS 2A
Girls
East Webster at New Site
East Union at Northside
Philadelphia at Bay Springs
Newton at North Forrest
Walnut at Calhoun City
Mantachie at M.S. Palmer
Puckett at Union
East Marion at West Lincoln
Boys
East Webster at New Site
Coahoma County at Pisgah
Union at Bay Springs
Scott Central at East Marion
South Delta at Calhoun City
Madison St. Joseph at Northside
Heidelberg at Newton
Philadelphia at St. Patrick
CLASS 1A
Girls
Baldwyn at Biggersville
Jumpertown at Myrtle
McEvans at West Lowndes
Stringer at Sacred Heart
Pine Grove at Ingomar
Blue Mountain at West Union
Richton at Simmons
French Camp at Sebastopol
Boys
Smithville at Biggersville
Baldwyn at Coffeeville
Mount Olive at McAdams
Ethel at Leake County
Pine Grove at Ingomar
Okolona at H.W. Byers
Nanih Waiya at McEvans
Salem at Stringer