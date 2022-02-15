djr-2021-12-18-sport-belmont-brock-arp2

Carlie Brock and Belmont will host Choctaw County in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs this weekend.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Second Round

Friday, Feb. 18

GIRLS

CLASS 6A

Madison Central at Tupelo

Germantown at Olive Branch

Pearl at Harrison Central

Oak Grove at Pascagoula

Starkville at Horn Lake

DeSoto Central at Clinton

Gulfport at Northwest Rankin

Hancock at Meridian

CLASS 5A

Ridgeland at Columbus

Canton at Lafayette

Laurel at Gautier

Brookhaven at Pearl River Central

Lake Cormorant at Neshoba Central

Cleveland Central at Vicksburg

George Co./West Harrison winner at Wayne County

East Central/Long Beach winner at West Jones

CLASS 4A

Gentry at Tishomingo County

Kosciusko vs. Itawamba AHS/Pontotoc winner

Quitman at Purvis

North Pike at Pass Christian

South Pontotoc vs. Louisville/Clarksdale winner

Ripley vs. Greenwood/Choctaw Central winner

Greene County at Newton County

Moss Point at Raymond

CLASS 3A

Amory at Booneville

Nettleton at North Panola

Forest at Franklin County

Tylertown vs. Enterprise-Clarke/Crystal Springs winner

Kossuth at Yazoo County

Alcorn Central at Noxubee County

West Marion at Union

Jefferson Davis County at St. Andrew’s

CLASS 2A

Choctaw County at Belmont

Calhoun City at Myrtle

West Lincoln vs. Pelahatchie/Kemper Co. winner

Velma Jackson at North Forrest

New Site vs. Bruce/Northside winner

Pine Grove at East Webster

Loyd Star at Lake

Heidelberg at Newton

CLASS 1A

Hickory Flat at Biggersville

Coffeeville vs. Falkner/Ingomar winner

Simmons at Bay Springs

French Camp at Lumberton

Blue Mountain vs. Tupelo Christian/Wheeler winner

Vardaman vs. Jumpertown/West Union winner

Taylorsville at McEvans

Richton at Sebastopol

