Brad Locke
Senior sports reporter
Feb 15, 2022

MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Second Round
Friday, Feb. 18

GIRLS

CLASS 6A
Madison Central at Tupelo
Germantown at Olive Branch
Pearl at Harrison Central
Oak Grove at Pascagoula
Starkville at Horn Lake
DeSoto Central at Clinton
Gulfport at Northwest Rankin
Hancock at Meridian

CLASS 5A
Ridgeland at Columbus
Canton at Lafayette
Laurel at Gautier
Brookhaven at Pearl River Central
Lake Cormorant at Neshoba Central
Cleveland Central at Vicksburg
George Co./West Harrison winner at Wayne County
East Central/Long Beach winner at West Jones

CLASS 4A
Gentry at Tishomingo County
Kosciusko vs. Itawamba AHS/Pontotoc winner
Quitman at Purvis
North Pike at Pass Christian
South Pontotoc vs. Louisville/Clarksdale winner
Ripley vs. Greenwood/Choctaw Central winner
Greene County at Newton County
Moss Point at Raymond

CLASS 3A
Amory at Booneville
Nettleton at North Panola
Forest at Franklin County
Tylertown vs. Enterprise-Clarke/Crystal Springs winner
Kossuth at Yazoo County
Alcorn Central at Noxubee County
West Marion at Union
Jefferson Davis County at St. Andrew's

CLASS 2A
Choctaw County at Belmont
Calhoun City at Myrtle
West Lincoln vs. Pelahatchie/Kemper Co. winner
Velma Jackson at North Forrest
New Site vs. Bruce/Northside winner
Pine Grove at East Webster
Loyd Star at Lake
Heidelberg at Newton

CLASS 1A
Hickory Flat at Biggersville
Coffeeville vs. Falkner/Ingomar winner
Simmons at Bay Springs
French Camp at Lumberton
Blue Mountain vs. Tupelo Christian/Wheeler winner
Vardaman vs. Jumpertown/West Union winner
Taylorsville at McEvans
Richton at Sebastopol