Nettleton's Zion Seals has the ball stolen away by Booneville defender Kylee Johnson in the first half Friday night. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Semifinals
at Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson
Monday, Feb. 28

CLASS 1A
GIRLS
Biggersville vs. Lumberton, 9 a.m.
West Union vs. McEvans, 10:30 a.m.

BOYS
Biggersville vs. Bay Springs, 12 p.m.
H.W. Byers vs. McAdams, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A
GIRLS
Tishomingo County vs. Pass Christian, 4 p.m.
Choctaw Central vs. Newton County, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS 
Clarksdale vs. Moss Point, 7 p.m.
Leake Central vs. Raymond, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1

CLASS 2A
GIRLS
Belmont vs. West Lincoln, 9 a.m.
New Site vs. Lake, 10:30 a.m.

BOYS
Pine Grove vs. Heidelberg, 12 p.m.
Choctaw County vs. Velma Jackson, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A
GIRLS
Columbus vs. Brookhaven, 4 p.m.
Neshoba Central vs. West Jones, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS 
New Hope vs. Picayune, 7 p.m.
Holmes County Central vs. Florence, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2

CLASS 3A
GIRLS 
Booneville vs. Franklin County, 9 a.m.
Noxubee County vs. Union 10:30, a.m.

BOYS
Booneville vs. St. Patrick, 12 p.m.
Holly Springs vs. Southeast Lauderdale, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A
GIRLS
Germantown vs. Harrison Central, 4 p.m.
Clinton vs. Meridian, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS
Olive Branch vs. Biloxi, 7 p.m.
Clinton vs. Brandon, 8:30 p.m.

Dillon Barnes
High school sports reporter & digital producer
Feb 26, 2022