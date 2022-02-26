djr-2021-02-26-sport-booneville-twp1

Nettleton's Zion Seals has the ball stolen away by Booneville defender Kylee Johnson in the first half Friday night.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Semifinals

at Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson

Monday, Feb. 28

CLASS 1A

GIRLS

Biggersville vs. Lumberton, 9 a.m.

West Union vs. McEvans, 10:30 a.m.

BOYS

Biggersville vs. Bay Springs, 12 p.m.

H.W. Byers vs. McAdams, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

GIRLS

Tishomingo County vs. Pass Christian, 4 p.m.

Choctaw Central vs. Newton County, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS 

Clarksdale vs. Moss Point, 7 p.m.

Leake Central vs. Raymond, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1

CLASS 2A

GIRLS

Belmont vs. West Lincoln, 9 a.m.

New Site vs. Lake, 10:30 a.m.

BOYS

Pine Grove vs. Heidelberg, 12 p.m.

Choctaw County vs. Velma Jackson, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

GIRLS

Columbus vs. Brookhaven, 4 p.m.

Neshoba Central vs. West Jones, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS 

New Hope vs. Picayune, 7 p.m.

Holmes County Central vs. Florence, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2

CLASS 3A

GIRLS 

Booneville vs. Franklin County, 9 a.m.

Noxubee County vs. Union 10:30, a.m.

BOYS

Booneville vs. St. Patrick, 12 p.m.

Holly Springs vs. Southeast Lauderdale, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A

GIRLS

Germantown vs. Harrison Central, 4 p.m.

Clinton vs. Meridian, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS

Olive Branch vs. Biloxi, 7 p.m.

Clinton vs. Brandon, 8:30 p.m.

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus