GIRLS PLAYERS TO WATCH
Loren Elliott, G, Pine Grove: The senior averages 16.9 points for the three-time defending Class 1A state champs, and she’s averaged 16 ppg in the postseason the last three years. She can score on the drive or from behind the arc.
I’Yana Ragin, G, Baldwyn: The dynamic guard averages 16 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals per game for the Lady Bearcats, who are in the semifinals for the first time since 2005.
Siarra Jackson, F, Ripley: The Lady Tigers run their offense through Jackson, a senior who averages 21 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. She had 13 points in the quarterfinal win over Northeast Lauderdale.
Samya Brooks, F, Pontotoc: The sophomore has been a force this season, averaging 17 points and 8 rebounds per game. Brooks had 19 points in a quarterfinal win over Choctaw Central.
Ajala Mays, Calhoun City: The senior point guard has taken her game to another level this season, averaging 18.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game. Her play has been critical in the absence of forward Quay Bailey, who only recently returned from injury.
BOYS PLAYERS TO WATCH
Mitchell Saulsberry, F, Potts Camp: At 6-foot-5, Saulsberry is Potts Camp’s best scorer and rebounder with 19.7 ppg and 14.3 rpg. He had 30 points and 16 rebounds in the quarterfinal win over Calhoun City.
Nathan Weeden, G, Ingomar: Weeden is one of the Falcon’s best defenders and most consistent shooters. In three playoff games, he has scored 12, 15, and 21. He averages 11.6 ppg and 2.3 spg.
Asa Howard, G, Ripley: Howard is Ripley’s leading scorer with 13.3 ppg and 4.8 rpg, and he has scored 28 points and 21 points in consecutive games. He hit the game-winning shot in the quarterfinals.
Gabe Richardson, G, Baldwyn: Richardson averages 12.9 ppg and has come up big in the playoffs. He hit three game-winning free throws against Byers in the second round, then scored 25 points in the quarterfinals.
Derek Fountain, F, Holly Springs: At 6-8, Fountain averages the team’s only double-double with 23 ppg and 13 rpg. In the quarterfinal win over Noxubee County, he had 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Shemar Crawford, G, Houston: Crawford is the Hilltoppers’ leading scorer with 18.4 ppg and 6.8 rpg. He scored a team-high 21 points in the quarterfinals and has scored over 20 points 11 times this year.
Forte Prater, G, Starkville: Prater is Starkville’s energizer at guard and averages 14 ppg and 8 apg. In the quarterfinal win over Olive Branch, he had nine points and hit the game-winning shot with 1.2 seconds left.