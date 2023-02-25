agate MHSAA basketball state tournament schedule & scores, semifinals By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 25, 2023 Feb 25, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Jabari Wright's H.W. Byers team will face McEvans on Sunday in the Class 1A boys semifinals. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFSSemifinalsAt Mississippi Coliseum, JacksonMonday, Feb. 27Class 1A(G) Biggersville 63, Bay Springs 49(G) Ingomar 37, Simmons 28(B) McEvans 80, H.W. Byers 69(B) West Union vs. McAdams, 1:30 p.m.Class 4A(G) Pontotoc vs. Quitman, 4 p.m.(G) Louisville vs. Raymond, 5:30 p.m.(B) Yazoo City vs. South Pike, 7 p.m.(B) Pontotoc vs. Raymond, 8:30 p.m.Tuesday, Feb. 28Class 2A(G) Belmont vs. Lake, 9 a.m.(G) East Webster vs. Velma Jackson, 10:30 a.m.(B) Coahoma County vs. Newton, noon(B) Northside vs. Bogue Chitto, 1:30 p.m.Class 5A(G) Callaway vs. Laurel, 4 p.m.(G) Lafayette vs. West Jones, 5:30 p.m.(B) Canton vs. Hattiesburg, 7 p.m.(B) Provine vs. Picayune, 8:30 p.m.Wednesday, March 1Class 3A(G) Booneville vs. Morton, 9 a.m.(G) Kossuth vs. Forest, 10:30 a.m.(B) Booneville vs. Morton, noon(B) Byhalia vs. Southeast Lauderdale, 1:30 p.m.Class 6A(G) Tupelo vs. Biloxi, 4 p.m.(G) Germantown vs. Harrison Central, 5:30 p.m.(B) Horn Lake vs. Northwest Rankin, 7 p.m.(B) Olive Branch vs. Brandon, 8:30 p.m. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Basketball Playoffs Schedule Sports Linguistics Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you