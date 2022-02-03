The Mississippi High School Activities Association is considering adding a seventh classification, executive director Rickey Neaves confirmed Thursday.
The MHSAA executive committee met Thursday to discuss a proposal to add a 7A class. Voting was tabled until April so that Neaves could hammer out some more details, such as how the divisions would look.
“The biggest complaint (we get) is the disparity of the number between the smallest 6A school and the largest 6A school,” Neaves said. “… We wanted to put together one that would answer their questions that we could live with that might alleviate some of the problems that our schools complain about. That was the whole purpose of doing this.”
Tupelo is the largest school in the state. When reclassification numbers were released in late 2020, Tupelo had a student enrollment of 1,907. Center Hill, the smallest 6A school, had 1,047 students.
Under this proposal, the 24 largest schools in the state would comprise Class 7A. The next 24 would make up 6A, and then 24 in 5A. Classes 4A down through 1A would all have about 40 schools apiece.
The top three classes would each have four six-team divisions, while the lower classes would continue to have eight divisions.
“I don’t think there will be any logistical challenges, because we’re taking the largest 72 schools and putting them into three classifications, where we had 64 in the top two,” Neaves said.
Classes 5A and 6A currently have 32 schools apiece.
If the proposal is approved in April, it would take effect with the next round of reclassification, the 2023-24 school year.
If the enrollment numbers stay about the same, current area 6A schools Tupelo, Oxford and Starkville would all be part of 7A.
The last time the MHSAA expanded classifications was 2009, when it added 6A.