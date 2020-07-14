The Mississippi High School Activities Association executive committee is meeting today to nail down a plan for fall sports.
The meeting is set for 10 a.m., via video conference. The committee is expected to vote on when fall sports can start their seasons.
The MHSAA last met on June 30 to discuss the different options for allowing fall sports to be played in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. While no vote was taken, executive director Don Hinton said the preferred option was to delay the start of the fall season by at least two weeks.
Another possibility is swapping fall and spring seasons.
Cross country, swimming and volleyball are scheduled to begin preseason practices July 27, while football is slated to start Aug. 3.