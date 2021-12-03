Amory: QB Jatarian Ware has completed 90 of 155 passes for 1,307 yards, 8 TDs, 7 INTs; he has rushed for 602 yards, 17 TDs on 123 carries. … RB Charleston French has rushed for 1,765 yards, 18 TDs on 202 carries. … WR/DB Jaurquez Ivy has made 46 catches for 440 yards, 4 TDs; on defense, he has 76 tackles, 3 INTs. … DL Nathaniel Walker has made 105 tackles, 17 TFL, 7 sacks. … LB T.J. Huppert has made 84 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks.
Jefferson Davis Co.: QB Eli Vinyard has completed 44 of 77 passes for 954 yards, 10 TDs. … RB Malcolm Hartzog has 1,500 yards rushing, 381 yards receiving, 28 total TDs. … RB Demario Booth has 721 rushing yards, 8 total TDs. … LB Marcus Ross has recorded 162 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Amory beat North Panola 29-16; Jefferson Davis Co. beat Raleigh 26-20.
• These teams have never met.
• Amory is seeking its first state championship since 1998.
• Jefferson Davis averages 310.9 rushing yards per game.
CLASS 5A
West Point (11-2) vs. Picayune (13-1)
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Saturday
THE PLAYERS
West Point: RB Cameron Young has rushed for 1,344 yards, 18 TDs on 165 carries. … RB Keshawn Henley has rushed for 1,042 yards, 16 TDs on 94 carries. … QB Kahnen Daniels has completed 30 of 59 passes for 492 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 988 yards, 8 TDs on 88 carries. … S Jacoby McQuiller had made 44 tackles, 5 INTs. … LB Keon Cunningham has made 55 tackles, 7 TFL.
Picayune: RB Dante Dowdell has rushed for 2,406 yards, 26 TDs on 304 carries. … RB Chris Davis has rushed for 814 yards, 15 TDs on 82 carries. … FB Darnell Smith has rushed for 592 yards, 8 TDs on 74 carries. … LB Amarion Tyson is credited with 169 tackles, 18 TFL, 3 sacks. … LB Dorian Robinson has 119 tackles, 11 TFL, 3 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, West Point beat Neshoba Central 20-14; Picayune beat Laurel 32-28.
• West Point beat Picayune in the 2019 championship game, 38-26.
• Picayune averages 327.2 rushing yards per game; West Point averages 369.6.