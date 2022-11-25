agate MHSAA football championships schedule Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 25, 2022 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Curtis Willis and Starkville are headed to the Class 6A state championship game, where they will face Brandon. Thomas Wells Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MHSAA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPSAt M.M. Roberts Stadium, HattiesburgFridayClass 3A: Noxubee Co. vs. Raleigh, 11 a.m.Class 1A: McEvans vs. Bay Springs, 3 p.m.Class 5A: West Point vs. Picayune, 7 p.m.SaturdayClass 4A: Louisville vs. Mendenhall, 11 a.m.Class 2A: Charleston vs. Scott Central, 3 p.m.Class 6A: Starkville vs. Brandon, 7 p.m. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Playoffs Championships Schedule Championship Mhsaa Football Sport Class 6a Scott Central Class 3a Class 2a Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters