MHSAA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPSAt M.M. Roberts Stadium, HattiesburgFriday, Dec. 3Class 3A: Amory vs. Jefferson Davis County, 11 a.m.Class 1A: Simmons vs. Bay Springs, 3 p.m.Class 6A: Madison Central vs. Brandon, 7 p.m.Saturday, Dec. 4Class 4A: Senatobia vs. Columbia, 11 a.m.Class 2A: Leflore County vs. Scott Central, 3 p.m.Class 5A: West Point vs. Picayune, 7 p.m.

Cameron Young's West Point squad is headed to the Class 5A title game. The Green Wave will face Picayune.