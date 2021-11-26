Cameron Young

Cameron Young's West Point squad is headed to the Class 5A title game. The Green Wave will face Picayune.

 Jared Redding

MHSAA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

At M.M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg

Friday, Dec. 3

Class 3A: Amory vs. Jefferson Davis County, 11 a.m.

Class 1A: Simmons vs. Bay Springs, 3 p.m.

Class 6A: Madison Central vs. Brandon, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Class 4A: Senatobia vs. Columbia, 11 a.m.

Class 2A: Leflore County vs. Scott Central, 3 p.m.

Class 5A: West Point vs. Picayune, 7 p.m.

