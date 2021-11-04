MHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

First Round

Friday, Nov. 12

Class 6A

North

Oxford at South Panola

DeSoto Central at Madison Central

Hernando at Starkville

Clinton at Southaven

South

Harrison Central at Brandon

Warren Central at D’Iberville

Pearl at Ocean Springs

Gulfport at Oak Grove

Class 5A

North

Ridgeland at West Point

Cleveland Central at Vicksburg

Lake Cormorant at Neshoba Central

Holmes County Central at Lafayette

South

TBD at TBD

TBD at George County

TBD at Picayune

TBD at TBD

Class 1A

North

West Tallahatchie at Tupelo Christian

Smithville at McEvans

Okolona at Simmons

South Delta at Biggersville

South

Richton at West Lowndes

French at Taylorsville

Ethel at Bay Springs

Lumberton at Sebastopol

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus