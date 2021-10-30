djr-2021-10-29-sport-pontotoc-townsend-arp1

Nic Townsend's Pontotoc squad will host Gentry in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

MHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

First Round

Friday, Nov. 5

Class 4A

North

Choctaw Central at Itawamba AHS

Yazoo City at Ripley

Mooreville at West Lauderdale

Houston at Senatobia

South Pontotoc at Clarksdale

Shannon at Louisville

Gentry at Pontotoc

Kosciusko at Caledonia

South

Stone at Mendenhall

Lawrence County at McComb

Northeast Jones at Moss Point

Raymond at Poplarville

South Pike at Columbia

Quitman at Bay High

Sumrall at North Pike

Pass Christian at Newton County

Class 3A

North

Nettleton at Kossuth

Yazoo County at Rosa Fort

Mantachie at Amory

Independence at Humphreys County

Byhalia at Winona

Booneville at Aberdeen

Thomas Edwards at North Panola

Noxubee County loser at Water Valley

South

Seminary at Enterprise-Clarke

Jefferson County at Magee

Clarkdale at Jefferson Davis County

Hazlehurst at Franklin County

Wesson at Tylertown

Union at West Marion

Wilkinson County at Raleigh

St. Stanislaus at Morton

Class 2A

North

O’Bannon at East Union

Coahoma County at East Webster

Potts Camp at Lefore County

Calhoun City at Northside

Eupora at Charleston

Belmont at J.Z. George

Palmer at Choctaw County

Leland at Baldwyn

South

Collins at Kemper County

East Marion at Velma Jackson

Philadelphia at Heidelberg

Pelahatchie at Bogue Chitto

Pisgah at Loyd Star

Newton at Mize

Amite County at Scott Central

Stringer at Lake

