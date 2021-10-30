agate MHSAA Football Playoffs, 2A/3A/4A: First round Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 30, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nic Townsend's Pontotoc squad will host Gentry in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFSFirst RoundFriday, Nov. 5Class 4ANorthChoctaw Central at Itawamba AHSYazoo City at RipleyMooreville at West LauderdaleHouston at SenatobiaSouth Pontotoc at ClarksdaleShannon at LouisvilleGentry at PontotocKosciusko at CaledoniaSouthStone at MendenhallLawrence County at McCombNortheast Jones at Moss PointRaymond at PoplarvilleSouth Pike at ColumbiaQuitman at Bay HighSumrall at North PikePass Christian at Newton CountyClass 3ANorthNettleton at KossuthYazoo County at Rosa FortMantachie at AmoryIndependence at Humphreys CountyByhalia at WinonaBooneville at AberdeenThomas Edwards at North PanolaNoxubee County loser at Water ValleySouthSeminary at Enterprise-ClarkeJefferson County at MageeClarkdale at Jefferson Davis CountyHazlehurst at Franklin CountyWesson at TylertownUnion at West MarionWilkinson County at RaleighSt. Stanislaus at MortonClass 2ANorthO’Bannon at East UnionCoahoma County at East WebsterPotts Camp at Lefore CountyCalhoun City at NorthsideEupora at CharlestonBelmont at J.Z. GeorgePalmer at Choctaw CountyLeland at BaldwynSouthCollins at Kemper CountyEast Marion at Velma JacksonPhiladelphia at HeidelbergPelahatchie at Bogue ChittoPisgah at Loyd StarNewton at MizeAmite County at Scott CentralStringer at Lake brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Football Playoffs County South Marion Sport Aeronautics Transports Highway North Pike Pontotoc Lawrence County Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists