MHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 12

Class 4A

North

Ripley at Itawamba AHS

West Lauderdale vs. Houston/Senatobia winner

Louisville at Clarksdale

Caledonia at Pontotoc

South

McComb at Mendenhall

Poplarville at Moss Point

Bay High at Columbia

Newton County at North Pike

Class 3A

North

Kossuth at Yazoo City

Amory at Independence

Noxubee County at Winona

North Panola at Aberdeen

South

Magee at Enterprise-Clarke

Jefferson Davis County at Hazlehurst

Tylertown at Union

Morton at Raleigh

Class 2A

North

East Webster at East Union

Northside at Leflore County

J.Z. George at Charleston

Baldwyn at Choctaw County

South

Velma Jackson at Kemper County

Philadelphia at Pelahatchie

Pisgah at Newton

Lake at Scott Central

