MHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFSFIRST ROUNDFriday, Nov. 11CLASS 6ANorthStarkville at SouthavenDeSoto Central at ClintonLewisburg at TupeloMadison Central at South PanolaSouthHancock at BrandonWarren Central at GulfportNorthwest Rankin at Ocean SpringsBiloxi at Oak GroveCLASS 5ANorthHolmes County Central at West PointColumbus at Neshoba CentralCleveland Central at VicksburgCallaway at LafayetteSouthVancleave at HattiesburgTBD at GautierTBD at PicayuneEast Central at West JonesCLASS 1ANorthWest Tallahatchie at BiggersvilleSmithville at SimmonsAshland at McEvansSouth Delta at OkolonaSouthResurrection Catholic at HamiltonVardaman at TaylorsvilleSebastopol at Bay SpringsLumberton at West Lowndes

Charlie Fair's Lafayette Commodores will host Callaway in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Brad Locke
Nov 3, 2022