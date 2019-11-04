CLASS 4A

North

Caledonia at Corinth

Kosciusko at Rosa Fort

Clarksdale at West Lauderdale

Ripley at Itawamba AHS

Leake Central at Greenwood

Shannon at New Albany

North Pontotoc at Pontotoc

Yazoo City at Louisville

South

North Pike at Quitman

St. Stanislaus at Poplarville

Purvis at Pass Christian

Northeast Jones at South Pike

Vancleave at Greene County

Lawrence County at Mendenhall

Newton County at Lanier

Stone at Moss Point

CLASS 3A

North

North Panola at Booneville

Houston at Winona

Coahoma AHS at Noxubee County

Nettleton at Senatobia

Hatley at Amanda Elzy

Independence at Amory

Kossuth at Water Valley

Ruleville Central at Choctaw County

South

Crystal Springs at Forest

Jefferson Davis County at Hazlehurst

Wilkinson County at West Marion

Southeast Lauderdale at Yazoo County

Magee at Jefferson County

Raleigh at Kemper County

Morton at Velma Jackson

Franklin County at Columbia

CLASS 2A

North

Bruce at East Union

Pisgah at Charleston

Palmer at South Delta

Strayhorn at Calhoun City

Madison-St. Joseph at Northside

Eupora at Walnut

Potts Camp at East Webster

Leland at Pelahatchie

South

Union at Taylorsville

Collins at Amite County

Bogue Chitto at Perry Central

Heidelberg at Philadelphia

North Forrest at Wesson

Lake at Enterprise-Clarke

Bay Springs at Scott Central

West Lincoln at East Marion

