CLASS 4A
North
Caledonia at Corinth
Kosciusko at Rosa Fort
Clarksdale at West Lauderdale
Ripley at Itawamba AHS
Leake Central at Greenwood
Shannon at New Albany
North Pontotoc at Pontotoc
Yazoo City at Louisville
South
North Pike at Quitman
St. Stanislaus at Poplarville
Purvis at Pass Christian
Northeast Jones at South Pike
Vancleave at Greene County
Lawrence County at Mendenhall
Newton County at Lanier
Stone at Moss Point
CLASS 3A
North
North Panola at Booneville
Houston at Winona
Coahoma AHS at Noxubee County
Nettleton at Senatobia
Hatley at Amanda Elzy
Independence at Amory
Kossuth at Water Valley
Ruleville Central at Choctaw County
South
Crystal Springs at Forest
Jefferson Davis County at Hazlehurst
Wilkinson County at West Marion
Southeast Lauderdale at Yazoo County
Magee at Jefferson County
Raleigh at Kemper County
Morton at Velma Jackson
Franklin County at Columbia
CLASS 2A
North
Bruce at East Union
Pisgah at Charleston
Palmer at South Delta
Strayhorn at Calhoun City
Madison-St. Joseph at Northside
Eupora at Walnut
Potts Camp at East Webster
Leland at Pelahatchie
South
Union at Taylorsville
Collins at Amite County
Bogue Chitto at Perry Central
Heidelberg at Philadelphia
North Forrest at Wesson
Lake at Enterprise-Clarke
Bay Springs at Scott Central
West Lincoln at East Marion