MHSAA football playoffs, quarterfinals By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Nov 12, 2022 QB Evan Pounders will lead Hamilton into a Class 1A quarterfinal playoff game against Taylorsville. MHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFSQUARTERFINALSFriday, Nov. 18CLASS 6ANorthStarkville at ClintonMadison Central at TupeloSouthWarren Central at BrandonOak Grove at Ocean SpringsCLASS 5ANorthNeshoba Central at West PointCallaway at VicksburgSouthVancleave at GautierWest Jones at PicayuneCLASS 4ANorthItawamba AHS at HoustonLouisville at CaledoniaSouthQuitman at MendenhallPoplarville at StoneCLASS 3ANorthKossuth at Noxubee CountyWinona at AmorySouthWesson at RaleighMagee at HazlehurstCLASS 2ANorthEupora at NorthsideChoctaw County at CharlestonSouthScott Central at PhiladelphiaLake at Velma JacksonCLASS 1ANorthSimmons at BiggersvilleSouth Delta at McEvansSouthTaylorsville at HamiltonWest Lowndes at Bay Springs