Coach Shaune Holiday's Tupelo Christian squad will host McEvans in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs next Friday.

MHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 19

Class 6A

North

Oxford at Madison Central

Southaven at Starkville

South

Warren Central at Brandon

Oak Grove at Ocean Springs

Class 5A

North

Vicksburg at West Point

Lafayette at Neshoba Central

South

Laurel at West Jones

Brookhaven at Picayune

Class 4A

North

Itawamba AHS at Senatobia

Louisville at Caledonia

South

Mendenhall at Poplarville

Columbia at Newton County

Class 3A

North

Amory at Kossuth

Winona at North Panola

South

Enterprise-Clarke at Jefferson Davis County

Raleigh at Tylertown

Class 2A

North

Leflore County at East Webster

Charleston at Baldwyn

South

Kemper County vs. Philadelphia/Pelahatchie winner

Scott Central at Newton

Class 1A

North

McEvans at Tupelo Christian

Biggersville at Simmons

South

Taylorsville at West Lowndes

Lumberton at Bay Springs

