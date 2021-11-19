djr-2021-11-20-sport-tcps-smith-arp1

Carter Smith's Tupelo Christian squad is playing in the North final for the first time in program history.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

MHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 26

Class 6A

North: Madison Central at Starkville

South: Oak Grove at Brandon

Class 5A

North: Neshoba Central at West Point

South: Laurel at Picayune

Class 4A

North: Senatobia at Caledonia

South: Poplarville at Columbia

Class 3A

North: Amory at North Panola

South: Jefferson Davis County at Raleigh

Class 2A

North: Leflore County at Charleston

South: Pelahatchie at Scott Central

Class 1A

North: Simmons at Tupelo Christian

South: Bay Springs at West Lowndes

brad.locke@journalinc.com

