MHSAA Playoffs

Friday, Nov. 15

CLASS 6A

First Round

North

Tupelo at South Panola

Warren Central at Oxford

Horn Lake at Starkville

Madison Central at Olive Branch

South

Biloxi at Petal

Brandon at D'Iberville

George County at Gulfport

Ocean Springs at Oak Grove

CLASS 5A

First Round

North

Provine at West Point

Lafayette at Holmes Central

Grenada at Neshoba Central

Ridgeland at Lake Cormorant

South

East Central at West Jones

Forest Hill at Wayne County

Brookhaven at Picayune

Pascagoula at Laurel

CLASS 4A

Second Round

North

Rosa Fort at Corinth

West Lauderdale at IAHS

New Albany at Greenwood

Pontotoc at Louisville

South

Poplarville at North Pike

Pass Christian at South Pike

Greene Co. at Lawrence County

Moss Point at Newton County

CLASS 3A

Second Round

North

North Panola at Houston

Noxubee County at Senatobia

Amanda Elzy at Independence

Water Valley at Choctaw County

South

Crystal Springs at Jefferson Davis County

West Marion at Yazoo County

Magee at Raleigh

Velma Jackson at Columbia

CLASS 2A

Second Round

North

Charleston at East Union

South Delta at Calhoun City

Northside at Eupora

East Webster at Pelahatchie

South

Taylorsville at Collins

Perry Central at Philadelphia

Enterprise-Clarke at Wesson

Scott Central at East Marion

CLASS 1A

First Round

North

West Lowndes at Biggersville

Myrtle at Noxapater

Coldwater at Nanih Waiya

TCPS at Baldwyn

South

Richton at West Bolivar

West Tallahatchie at Resurrection

McAdams at Lumberton

Sebastopol at Leflore County

