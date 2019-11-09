MHSAA Playoffs
Friday, Nov. 15
CLASS 6A
First Round
North
Tupelo at South Panola
Warren Central at Oxford
Horn Lake at Starkville
Madison Central at Olive Branch
South
Biloxi at Petal
Brandon at D'Iberville
George County at Gulfport
Ocean Springs at Oak Grove
CLASS 5A
First Round
North
Provine at West Point
Lafayette at Holmes Central
Grenada at Neshoba Central
Ridgeland at Lake Cormorant
South
East Central at West Jones
Forest Hill at Wayne County
Brookhaven at Picayune
Pascagoula at Laurel
CLASS 4A
Second Round
North
Rosa Fort at Corinth
West Lauderdale at IAHS
New Albany at Greenwood
Pontotoc at Louisville
South
Poplarville at North Pike
Pass Christian at South Pike
Greene Co. at Lawrence County
Moss Point at Newton County
CLASS 3A
Second Round
North
North Panola at Houston
Noxubee County at Senatobia
Amanda Elzy at Independence
Water Valley at Choctaw County
South
Crystal Springs at Jefferson Davis County
West Marion at Yazoo County
Magee at Raleigh
Velma Jackson at Columbia
CLASS 2A
Second Round
North
Charleston at East Union
South Delta at Calhoun City
Northside at Eupora
East Webster at Pelahatchie
South
Taylorsville at Collins
Perry Central at Philadelphia
Enterprise-Clarke at Wesson
Scott Central at East Marion
CLASS 1A
First Round
North
West Lowndes at Biggersville
Myrtle at Noxapater
Coldwater at Nanih Waiya
TCPS at Baldwyn
South
Richton at West Bolivar
West Tallahatchie at Resurrection
McAdams at Lumberton
Sebastopol at Leflore County