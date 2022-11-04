agate MHSAA football playoffs, second round (4A/3A/2A) Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 4, 2022 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Bryant Pittman and Kossuth will host Humphreys County next week in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. MHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFSSECOND ROUNDFriday, Nov. 11CLASS 4ANorthSenatobia at Itawamba AHSWest Lauderdale at HoustonCaledonia at ClarksdaleRipley at LouisvilleSouthColumbia at MendenhallMoss Point at QuitmanNewton County at PoplarvilleNorth Pike at StoneCLASS 3ANorthHumphreys County at KossuthNoxubee County at IndependenceWater Valley at WinonaNorth Panola at AmorySouthTylertown at WessonSt. Stanislaus at RaleighJefferson County at MageeHazlehurst at Jefferson Davis CountyCLASS 2ANorthNorthside at BaldwynJ.Z. George at EuporaCharleston at Calhoun CityChoctaw County at Leflore CountySouthPhiladelphia at HeidelbergCollins at Scott CentralLake at East MarionVelma Jackson at Mize Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Playoffs Schedule County North Transports Aeronautics Highway Marion Football Playoff Mhsaa Collins Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters