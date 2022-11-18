agate MHSAA football playoffs, semifinals By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 18, 2022 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Keshawn Henley and West Point are back in the Class 5A state semifinals, where they will face Vicksburg. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFSSEMIFINALSFriday, Nov. 25CLASS 6AStarkville at TupeloBrandon at Ocean SpringsCLASS 5AWest Point at VicksburgGautier at PicayuneCLASS 4AHouston at LouisvilleMendenhall at StoneCLASS 3ANoxubee County at AmoryHazlehurst at RaleighCLASS 2AEupora at CharlestonVelma Jackson at Scott CentralCLASS 1ABiggersville at McEvansTaylorsville at Bay Springs Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Playoffs Schedule Semifinal Playoff Sport Football Gautier Taylorsville Brandon Ocean Springs Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters