Members of the Baldwyn High Schooi band play with Christmas lights attached to their instruments on Friday night.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Class 6A

North

Madison Central 31, Oxford 21

Starkville 42, Southaven 27

South

Brandon 42, Warren Central 17

Oak Grove 28, Ocean Springs 21

Class 5A

North

West Point 42, Vicksburg 6

Neshoba Central 23, Lafayette 20

South

Laurel 30, West Jones 20

Picayune 28, Brookhaven 3

Class 4A

North

Senatobia 45, Itawamba AHS 6

Caledonia 27, Louisville 7

South

Poplarville 21, Mendenhall 12

Columbia 41, Newton County 25

Class 3A

North

Amory 14, Kossuth 0

North Panola 52, Winona 20

South

Jefferson Davis County 34, Enterprise-Clarke 7

Raleigh 7, Tylertown 6 (OT)

Class 2A

North

Leflore County 14, East Webster 13

Charleston 28, Baldwyn 10

South

Pelahatchie 48, Kemper County 20

Scott Central 70, Newton 25

Class 1A

North

Tupelo Christian 40, McEvans 24

Simmons 66, Biggersville 30

South

West Lowndes 36, Taylorsville 21

Bay Springs 44, Lumberton 0

 

