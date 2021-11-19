MHSAA Football State Quarterfinal Scores Nov 19, 2021 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Members of the Baldwyn High Schooi band play with Christmas lights attached to their instruments on Friday night. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Class 6ANorthMadison Central 31, Oxford 21Starkville 42, Southaven 27SouthBrandon 42, Warren Central 17Oak Grove 28, Ocean Springs 21Class 5ANorthWest Point 42, Vicksburg 6Neshoba Central 23, Lafayette 20SouthLaurel 30, West Jones 20Picayune 28, Brookhaven 3Class 4ANorthSenatobia 45, Itawamba AHS 6Caledonia 27, Louisville 7SouthPoplarville 21, Mendenhall 12Columbia 41, Newton County 25Class 3ANorthAmory 14, Kossuth 0North Panola 52, Winona 20SouthJefferson Davis County 34, Enterprise-Clarke 7Raleigh 7, Tylertown 6 (OT)Class 2ANorthLeflore County 14, East Webster 13Charleston 28, Baldwyn 10SouthPelahatchie 48, Kemper County 20Scott Central 70, Newton 25Class 1ANorthTupelo Christian 40, McEvans 24Simmons 66, Biggersville 30SouthWest Lowndes 36, Taylorsville 21Bay Springs 44, Lumberton 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Quarterfinal Football South Sport Game North Class Bay Brandon Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists