Rickey Neaves has a plan, but he’s not optimistic it will be implemented.
Because of COVID-19, high school sports in Mississippi have been suspended since March 16, and they will resume no sooner than April 20. That is when school is tentatively set to resume.
Neaves, an associate director with the Mississippi High School Activities Association, was tasked with formulating a plan that allows spring sports to finish their seasons and play for state championships.
“I have a plan right now if we can go back to school on April 20 of how we can finish seasons and have playoffs,” Neaves said. “I even have another plan for if we cannot go back until May 4, which would get through the April 30 deadline that the president has set.”
Gov. Tate Reeves will announce Tuesday when the state’s schools can reopen, if at all.
Neaves said he has consulted with several longtime baseball and softball coaches on what might work for those sports. He can’t divulge specifics, but he did say one big challenge will be championship venues.
The baseball championships are held annually at Trustmark Park, home of the Mississippi Braves. The softball championships are played at different college sites; this year they’re supposed to be hosted by Mississippi State and Southern Miss.
“I don’t think those facilities are going to be available,” Neaves said.
He said he is in daily communication with MHSAA executive director Don Hinton about what’s next, but ultimately the MHSAA’s decision will be made for it by the governor and by the trajectory of the pandemic.
Staying balanced“The toughest part for us at this time is trying to balance between health-wise what the president and our governor have set forth, but then trying to give hope to especially our seniors that we do have some type of season for them for our spring sports,” Neaves said. “That’s extremely hard to do.”
It might not just be spring sports that are affected by COVID-19. Football season is scheduled to start Aug. 20-21, and with spring drills already canceled and weight rooms closed, players will need a longer acclimation period, especially given the brutal heat of a Mississippi summer.
“This is just my opinion, not the association’s, but I really don’t see us going back this (school) year,” Neaves said. “Our biggest challenge is going to be at what point do we get to open back up and get ready for next fall? There could be some changes made even later on this summer in next year’s fall schedules.”