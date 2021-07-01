The MHSAA football championships will be in Jackson again this year.
The six title games were played at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium last season for the first time since 2013. Since then, the games had been rotating between Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Southern Miss, with the latter hosting in 2019.
MSU was due to host last fall, but the COVID-19 pandemic shuffled the Bulldogs’ schedule and created a conflict, forcing the move to Jackson.
This year’s championship games are scheduled for Dec. 3-4.
Whether the championships will return to the Ole Miss, MSU or USM campuses has yet to be decided.
“We are looking at that with them now,” MHSAA Executive Director Rickey Neaves said Thursday.