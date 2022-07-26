djr-2021-07-10-sport-east-union-arp4

East Union football players get water as they take a break from practice last August. The MHSAA has cited hot weather as the reason for pushing kickoff times to 7:30 p.m. for August and September.

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

High school football games in Mississippi will kick off at 7:30 p.m. through the end of September.

Newsletters

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus