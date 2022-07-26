featured MHSAA moves football kickoffs to 7:30 for first six weeks of 2022 season By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Jul 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email East Union football players get water as they take a break from practice last August. The MHSAA has cited hot weather as the reason for pushing kickoff times to 7:30 p.m. for August and September. Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. High school football games in Mississippi will kick off at 7:30 p.m. through the end of September.The MHSAA voted Tuesday to move kickoff times in an effort to combat the heat. Those games will also continue to have heat timeouts each quarter.“It’s time to take every precaution we can to protect our student-athletes,” MHSAA executive director Rickey Neaves said.The 7:30 kickoff rule was in place for several years before the MHSAA rescinded it in 2013.Mississippi has regularly seen high temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s this summer. Players will battle the heat when preseason drills begin Aug. 8.“If they believe it is what is best for our guys, then yes, but I like getting out there and playing,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “I’m too ADD to be waiting around.”The 7:30 rule affects the first six weeks of the season, which starts Aug. 25-26. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Mhsaa Rickey Neaves Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters