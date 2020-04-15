High school sports are now officially canceled for the rest of the school year.
The Mississippi High School Activities Association executive committee voted unanimously Wednesday to extend the suspension of competition through the end of May.
The vote came on the heels of Tuesday’s announcement by Gov. Tate Reeves that Mississippi’s public schools would remain shut down through the end of the current semester.
High school sports were put on hold March 19 as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state steadily rose.
“We hope that by June 1 we can open it back up to summer workouts and stuff,” said MHSAA associate director Ricky Neaves.
The MHSAA executive committee will meet again in May to assess whether summer workouts and competitions should be suspended.