Rett Johnson's East Union team will now open their Class 2A championship series against Stringer on Friday.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

PEARL – Due to expected inclement weather, the MHSAA has postponed Wednesday’s baseball championship games at Trustmark Park.

Game 1s for Classes 2A, 3A and 6A will now be played on Friday, with Game 2s on Saturday. Thursday’s 1A, 3A and 5A games remain as scheduled.

Two area teams will play Friday: East Union versus Stringer in 2A, and Amory vs. Seminary in 3A. Those games will be at 1 and 4 p.m., respectively.

