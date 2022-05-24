MHSAA postpones Wednesday's baseball games due to weather By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email May 24, 2022 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rett Johnson's East Union team will now open their Class 2A championship series against Stringer on Friday. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PEARL – Due to expected inclement weather, the MHSAA has postponed Wednesday’s baseball championship games at Trustmark Park.Game 1s for Classes 2A, 3A and 6A will now be played on Friday, with Game 2s on Saturday. Thursday’s 1A, 3A and 5A games remain as scheduled.Two area teams will play Friday: East Union versus Stringer in 2A, and Amory vs. Seminary in 3A. Those games will be at 1 and 4 p.m., respectively. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Baseball Playoffs East Union Urchins Amory Panthers Game Baseball Sport Team Pearl Class Postpone East Union Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters