MHSAA SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
At Brandon High School
Class 4A Girls: West Lauderdale vs. Stone, noon
Class 4A Boys: North Pontotoc vs. Bay High, 2 p.m.
Class 5A Girls: Saltillo vs. West Harrison, 4 p.m.
Class 5A Boys: Lafayette vs. Long Beach, 6 p.m.
At Ridgeland High School
Class I Girls: Tupelo Christian vs. St. Patrick, noon
Class I Boys: St. Andrew's vs. Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Class 6A Girls: Gulfport vs. Clinton/Lewisburg winner, 4 p.m.
Class 6A Boys: Clinton vs. Brandon, 6 p.m.