MHSAA SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday

At Brandon

Class 4A girls: New Albany vs. Stone, noon

Class 4A boys: Richland vs. Bay High, 2 p.m.

Class 5A girls: Lafayette vs. Florence, 4 p.m.

Class 5A boys: New Hope vs. Long Beach, 6 p.m.

At Ridgeland

Class I girls: St. Andrew’s vs. Our Lady Academy, noon

Class I boys: St. Andrew’s vs. St. Stanislaus, 2 p.m.

Class 6A girls: Clinton vs. Northwest Rankin, 4 p.m.

Class 6A boys: Clinton vs. Northwest Rankin, 6 p.m.

