MHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFS

SEMIFINALS

(All games Tuesday unless otherwise noted)

CLASS 6A

Girls

Tupelo at Clinton

Brandon at Gulfport

Boys

Madison Central at Tupelo

Northwest Rankin at Ocean Springs

CLASS 5A

Girls

Lafayette at Saltillo (Monday)

East Central at Long Beach

Boys

Ridgeland at Center Hill

Laurel at Long Beach

CLASS 4A

Girls

Newton County at West Lauderdale

Vancleave at Florence

Boys

Newton County at Ripley

St. Stanislaus at Florence

CLASS 1A/2A/3A

Girls

Madison St. Joseph at St. Andrew’s

Sacred Heart at Our Lady Academy

Boys

Madison St. Joseph at St. Andrew’s

Sacred Heart at Clarkdale

