MHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFS
SEMIFINALS
(All games Tuesday unless otherwise noted)
CLASS 6A
Girls
Tupelo at Clinton
Brandon at Gulfport
Boys
Madison Central at Tupelo
Northwest Rankin at Ocean Springs
CLASS 5A
Girls
Lafayette at Saltillo (Monday)
East Central at Long Beach
Boys
Ridgeland at Center Hill
Laurel at Long Beach
CLASS 4A
Girls
Newton County at West Lauderdale
Vancleave at Florence
Boys
Newton County at Ripley
St. Stanislaus at Florence
CLASS 1A/2A/3A
Girls
Madison St. Joseph at St. Andrew’s
Sacred Heart at Our Lady Academy
Boys
Madison St. Joseph at St. Andrew’s
Sacred Heart at Clarkdale